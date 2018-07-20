Emily Ratajkowski’s $20 Sheer Yellow Dress Leaves Little to the Imagination — With Unexpected Shoes

Emily Ratajkowski has never been one to shy away from showing a little skin; most recently, in yet another sheer yellow dress, the model displayed her infamously toned bod.

Emily Ratajkowski spotted in New York in a sheer yellow dress and white sneakers. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Spotted hopping into a car in New York, Ratajkowski gave paparazzi a rear view in a Paris Hilton x Boohoo mesh ruffle, open shoulder dress. The see-through frock, which comes with a built-in bodysuit for a little touch of modesty, retails for only $44 and is on sale for a mere $22 on the brand’s website.

She balanced out the daring look with a pair of white Adidas sneakers, following a recent celeb movement of adding a casual twist to dresses.

Emily Ratajkowski gives paparazzi a flash from behind in her sheer yellow dress. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

A close-up of Emily Ratajkowski's white sneakers. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The creator of her own swim line, Inamorata, shared the fashion moment to her 18.5 million Instagram followers, posing in front of a floral backdrop. She captioned the pic “Flora or fauna?”

Flora or fauna? A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jul 19, 2018 at 7:09pm PDT

With her Emily Levine straw bag and ’90s-style sunglasses, the actress was ready to take on the town. Ratajkowski was spotted all around New York throughout the week, sporting minidresses, wearing barely-there shirts and canoodling with her husband, actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Em also shared their PDA on her social media, jokingly captioning it, “Ewwwww” with a heart.

