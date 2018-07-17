Dakota Johnson Rocks Sheer Top, Lacy Bra With Gucci Sneaks for Dinner With Sister Stella Banderas

Dakota Johnson spotted out in New York on July 16.

Dakota Johnson finished off her effortless (and revealing) summer look with a pair of Gucci sneakers in New York yesterday.

Wearing a see-through Kiki de Montparnasse black tank and a barely-there lacy Fleur Du Mal black bra, the star of the upcoming film “Bad Times at the El Royal” seemed to bask in the stares and paparazzi attention she gained.

Dakota Johnson in a sheer top and Gucci sneakers in New York. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

She wore a printed midi-length skirt and a pair of multitoned neutral Gucci sneakers, complete with their signature green and red stripes. The leather and suede kicks retail for $650 and are some of the many Gucci shoes Johnson owns.

She was spotted with her half-sister, Stella Banderas, heading to dinner in the Big Apple. Banderas and Johnson are both daughters of Melanie Griffith, and the sisters have famous fathers, too. Griffith shares Stella with her third husband, Antonio Banderas, and actor Don Johnson is the “Fifty Shades of Grey” star’s father.

The sisters have attended Gucci resort shows and shared moments on social media.

Dakota Johnson in Gucci sneakers with her half-sister, Stella Banderas. CREDIT: Splash

