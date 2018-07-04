Proof that Every Celebrity is wearing Dad Shoes Now… Even Meg Ryan

By now, the dad shoe has become a staple in every fashion closet, but what you might not have realized is that it’s not just models wearing them anymore.

Celebrities ranging from young to wise are rocking the chunky sneakers. They’ve been spotted in airports, juice shops and even on red carpets. It’s clear: the dad shoe is here to stay.

From Kendall Jenner to Ed Sheeran, we gathered the best celeb appearances in the trend to show that anyone can dress like a dad and look slick.

We’ll start with an easy one: Jaden Smith. The young star is a fan of wearing Louis Vuitton’s trendy Archlight women’s sneaker. Smith wore the shoes on multiple occasions, including to this year’s Met Gala, the Grammy Awards and other outings.

Jaden Smith in Louis Vuitton Archlight women's sneaker. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Joining Jaden in the dad shoe fan club is Rita Ora. Ora has rocked thick sneakers on many occasions, effortlessly pulling off the comfy-chic look. Paired with sweatpants, a sassy graphic tee and oversized sunglasses, the singer uses the trend to boost her travel outfits.

Rita Ora in the __ CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

In a surprising twist, paparazzi caught Meg Ryan out and about in New York wearing a pair of dad shoes. We are unsure if Ryan’s choice was as intentional as that of a Kardashian or a Hadid, but she embraces the style in an on-trend way. If Ryan can manage dad shoes, anyone can.

Meg Ryan in dad shoes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

