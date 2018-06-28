Chrissy Teigen’s Minidress Has a Very High Slit That Flatters Her Pointy Sandals

Chrissy Teigen was all leg in her latest date night look at the General Public x Restoration Hardware launch Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

With her arm candy husband, John Legend, the recent mom of two attended the event in a black blazer dress with a low-cut top and high-cut slit.

Chrissy Teigen with husband John Legend. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Detail of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's footwear. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

On her feet, Teigen donned a sleek pair of black sandals with subtle studs and pointed toes. The minimalist shoes highlighted the model’s post-pregnancy body and famous legs.

For her hair and makeup, the “Lip Sync Battle” star opted for a simple pony style and added a cherry pop of lip color. Her husband didn’t look too shabby either; Legend wore an all-blue suit with black boots.

Just a month after the birth of her second child, Miles, Teigen has been recently stepping out in a classic look that we love, making sure to wear all the fun shoes she couldn’t wear while pregnant.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with friends Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi at the CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

At the event, the couple met with Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, to celebrate the launch of the General Public line at Restoration Hardware.

Gary Friedman, chairman and CEO of Restoration Hardware, co-hosted the event with General Public and brought out big names. In addition to Teigen’s crew, the guests included Ellen Pompeo, Kris Jenner and January Jones.

General Public, founded by de Rossi, reproduces paintings using 3D technology to creature a textured replica called a synograph, according to the company’s website.