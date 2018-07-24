Twitter Roasts Chris Pine’s ‘Rainbow Ice Cream’ Outfit

At the Warner Brothers presentation at the 2018 San Diego Comic-Con, Chris Pine looked like a summer dream.

Dressed in tie-dye pink and orange button-down with matching tangerine, tailored pants, it was a bold outfit that only Pine could pull off (though it does remarkably resemble a swirl of rainbow sherbet).

Chris Pine at the 2018 Comic Con in San Diego. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

On his feet, the actor went for the sock-less trend that has become a common sight this season, wearing a pair of white leather espadrilles with a rope bottom.

Chris Pine with 'Wonder Woman 1989' co-star, Gal Gadot , at the 2018 Comic Con. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

A close-up of Chris Pine's espadrilles. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The actor reprises his role as “Steve Trevor,” a pilot and Wonder Woman’s love interest, for “Wonder Woman 1984,” the second installment in the movie series.

Pine was with actress Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins promoting their new film, which releases in 2019.

From L-R: Patty Jenkins, Chris Pine and Gal Gadot answer questions about their upcoming film 'Wonder Woman 1984.' CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The trio answered fans’ questions and appeared to have a grand time taking selfies and laughing it up. The most interesting part about Pine’s appearance, though, has to be the public’s reactions to his fashionable look.

One user on Twitter compared him to “a middle age woman who brunches.”

Chris Pine styles himself like a middle aged woman who brunches and I’m profoundly into it pic.twitter.com/w1V0qZRagT — Sarah Dollard (@snazdoll) July 21, 2018

Others compared his look to “an ode to Orange Julius” and joked about his uncanny resemblance to ice cream.

If you need another hit of Chris Pine and his ode to Orange Julius at the #WonderWoman1984 panel at #SDCC, here you go!! 😍 pic.twitter.com/9szk0qCyWc — That's Normal (@Thats_Normal) July 21, 2018

While Pine’s look was a new take on summer pastels, we have to give him major props for looking as good as he did and proving that espadrilles are a shoe that can be worn by any person and any gender.