Twitter Roasts Chris Pine’s ‘Rainbow Ice Cream’ Outfit

At the Warner Brothers presentation at the 2018 San Diego Comic-Con, Chris Pine looked like a summer dream.
Dressed in tie-dye pink and orange button-down with matching tangerine, tailored pants, it was a bold outfit that only Pine could pull off (though it does remarkably resemble a swirl of rainbow sherbet).
On his feet, the actor went for the sock-less trend that has become a common sight this season, wearing a pair of white leather espadrilles with a rope bottom.
The actor reprises his role as “Steve Trevor,” a pilot and Wonder Woman’s love interest, for “Wonder Woman 1984,” the second installment in the movie series.
Pine was with actress Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins promoting their new film, which releases in 2019.
The trio answered fans’ questions and appeared to have a grand time taking selfies and laughing it up. The most interesting part about Pine’s appearance, though, has to be the public’s reactions to his fashionable look.
One user on Twitter compared him to “a middle age woman who brunches.”
Others compared his look to “an ode to Orange Julius” and joked about his uncanny resemblance to ice cream.
While Pine’s look was a new take on summer pastels, we have to give him major props for looking as good as he did and proving that espadrilles are a shoe that can be worn by any person and any gender.