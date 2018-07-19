NBA Star Chris Paul is the King of Matching Pocket Squares to Sneakers on the Red Carpet

The Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards will air Friday with NBA star Chris Paul leading the show.

While Paul is more known for his on-court moves, his red carpet style shouldn’t be overlooked. The Houston Rockets player cleans up nicely and never leaves the house without matching his pocket square to his shoes.

In June, Paul made an appearance at the 2018 NBA Awards Show and his outfit didn’t disappoint. Wearing a Dzojchen houndstooth, satin red suit and white sneakers, the athlete coordinated the colors of his suit and glasses.

Plus, his pocket square was also white, mirroring the style of his shoes.

Chris Paul at the 2018 NBA Awards in Santa Monica, California. CREDIT: Splash

Back in 2015, Paul gave us a glimpse of his personality in his outfit for the inaugural BET Players’ Awards. The baller wore a denim suit with a plain white undershirt.

His maroon and white-soled leather sneakers were bested by a pop of the same color in his suit pocket, following his own patterns of coordination.

Chris Paul at the Players Awards in Las Vegas, June 19, 2015. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

At the 2014 BET Awards, the basketball pro posed with his wife, Jada Crawley. Paul wore Air Jordan 3s in “Sport Blue,” which paralleled his two-toned blue suit, as was the dotted pattern seen on the toe of the shoe and in his pocket square.

Chris Paul and wife, Jada Crawley, at the 2014 BET Awards. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

See what shoes and outfit accents Paul goes with tomorrow at the 2018 Kids Choice Sports Awards on Nickelodeon at 8 p.m. ET.