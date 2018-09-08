Cardi B Throws Heel at Nicki Minaj — and Gets Booted From Fashion Week Party

Cardi B was escorted by security out of a New York Fashion Week party after allegedly throwing a shoe at Nicki Minaj.

Cardi was photographed leaving the Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party last night barefoot, with a sizable bump over her right eye and rips in her Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Cardi B leaves the Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The rapper is said to have thrown one of her red platform sandals at Minaj. A video taken by TMZ shows Cardi yelling “B***h come here” at Minaj multiple times while security attempts to restrain her. Cardi is seen removing her shoe and tossing it in the direction of Minaj, then throwing her other sandal before being escorted out of the event.

After news of the altercation began to spread across social media, Cardi posted a lengthy message on Instagram that appeared to explain the reasoning behind the incident.

“I’ve let a lot of s**t slide . . . But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f***in off,” the post reads. “I’ve worked too hard and come too far to let anybody f**k with my success.”

Minaj has yet to comment on the incident, which occurred during Christina Aguilera’s performance. The New York Police Department is now investigating and charges have not been filed, according to Variety.

