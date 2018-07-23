30 Times Olivia Culpo Had the Street Style Outfits of Our Dreams

Add this name to your following list on Instagram: Olivia Culpo, a pageant queen turned model and street style trendsetter.

Culpo rose to fame in 2012 when she won the title Miss Universe; she was the first American since 1997 to earn that crown. Since then, the stylish 26-year-old gained an impressive following as the titleholder, appearing in television and film.

We love Culpo, though, for her ability to pull off any look, no matter how casual or extravagant it is.

Red is Olivia’s color, and she proves it on a weekly basis. In May, she was spotted at the Revolve Around the World event in a red lip, red ruched top and red Balenciaga boots.

The pointed-toe, red leather boots balance out the outfit for a mere $1,195.

In Balenciaga boots at the Revolve Around the World event in London, May 30, 2018. CREDIT: Olivia Culpo

Besides famous exes (like Nick Jonas and Tim Tebow), Culpo also has a pretty stacked contact list of celeb friends. The upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimwear model wore a navy, suede Raisa & Vanessa suit to pal Gigi Hadid’s 23rd birthday party.

On her feet, she went for a Gianvito Rossi sandal to keep the open-front, embroidered outfit as the center of the attention.

In a Raisa & Vanessa suit with Gianvito Rossi heels headed to Gigi Hadid's 23rd birthday party in Brooklyn, New York, April 23, 2018. CREDIT: Splash

It’s not all parties and bold colors for Culpo; she also appreciates a more formal look. At the Nina Ricci show during Paris Fashion Week this March, she chose a full monochromatic outfit complete with a dress, cape, belt, bag and pumps.

She proved that she is a fashion force to be reckoned with, especially in those pointed-toe matte gray Casadei pumps.

Arriving at the Nina Ricci show in Paris in Casadei heels, March 2, 2018. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

See all of Olivia’s best street style looks here.