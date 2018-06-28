Dame Angelina Jolie’s Outfit Has Royal Vibes at Queen Elizabeth’s Knighthood Anniversary Ceremony

Angelina Jolie at the 200th anniversary of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George.

Angelina Jolie arrived at the 200th anniversary of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George in London today pulling off a stunning monochromatic look, even down to her shoes.

The actress wore a muted gray Ralph & Russo dress that had a broad neckline, paired with a fascinator, a small headpiece, gloves and clutch all in matching shades. A stunning pin close to her left shoulder completed the look.

For footwear, Jolie wore silver heels by Ralph & Russo to finish off the outfit. The pumps served as an elegant touch to an already regal ensemble.

In honor of her humanitarian work, she was made an honorary dame in 2014 by Queen Elizabeth

Her Royal Highness was notably absent at the event hosted in St. Paul’s Cathedral, though. Queen Elizabeth was supposed to officiate the ceremony but had to cancel due to feeling under the weather.

Instead, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent (her first cousin), served as Grand Master of the Order for the ceremony. The ceremony commemorates the creation of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George, a British order of knighthood and chivalry created in 1818.

The pin on Jolie’s dress could be an ode to the official star of the Knight Grand Cross or Dame Grand Cross of the order seen on the blue cloak above.