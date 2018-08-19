How to Watch the MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet Livestream

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards are setting up to be unalike any other years, with a mystery host and a fire line-up of nominees and performances.
The show airs this Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET with the pre-show starting at 8 p.m., so you can watch all the red carpet arrivals and see all the celebs in their finest shoes.
You can catch all the action on MTV itself or stream it live at Mtv.com/live-tv by logging in with your cable provider. More footage will publish on MTV’s YouTube channel as well as through various online streaming services.
The big names on this year’s performance list include: Ariana Grande, Logic, Shawn Mendes and Nicki Minaj, who just released a new chart-topping album.
Nominees feature Cardi B (up for 10 Moon Men), Childish Gambino, Beyonce and hubby Jay-Z, and Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug, up for the prestigious Video of the Year Award.
MTV already announced that Jennifer Lopez will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, honoring the best in music and film. Previous recipients include David Bowie, The Beatles and Britney Spears, among others.
As the Video Vanguard honoree, J-Lo will perform a mix of all of her top hits and award-winning songs.