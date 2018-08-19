Sign up for our newsletter today!

How to Watch the MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet Livestream

By Claudia Miller
Heidi Klum, Vanessa Hudgens, Hailey Baldwin, mtv vma 2017
L-R: Heidi Klum, Vanessa Hudgens and Hailey Baldwin in sheer looks at the 2017 MTV VMAs.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards are setting up to be unalike any other years, with a mystery host and a fire line-up of nominees and performances.

The show airs this Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET with the pre-show starting at 8 p.m., so you can watch all the red carpet arrivals and see all the celebs in their finest shoes.

carey hart, pink, daughter, willow sage, mtv vma 2017
L-R: Carey Hart, Pink and Willow Sage on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV VMAs.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

You can catch all the action on MTV itself or stream it live at Mtv.com/live-tv by logging in with your cable provider. More footage will publish on MTV’s YouTube channel as well as through various online streaming services.

The big names on this year’s performance list include: Ariana Grande, Logic, Shawn Mendes and Nicki Minaj, who just released a new chart-topping album.

cardi b, christian siriano, elie saab, best looks 2017
Cardi B makes all white look effortless at the MTV VMAs in a Christian Siriano pant suit and Elie Saab shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

Nominees feature Cardi B (up for 10 Moon Men), Childish Gambino, Beyonce and hubby Jay-Z, and Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug, up for the prestigious Video of the Year Award.

MTV already announced that Jennifer Lopez will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, honoring the best in music and film. Previous recipients include David Bowie, The Beatles and Britney Spears, among others.

jennifer lopez, vma, mtv video music awards
Jennifer Lopez at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

As the Video Vanguard honoree, J-Lo will perform a mix of all of her top hits and award-winning songs.

