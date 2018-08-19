How to Watch the MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet Livestream

L-R: Heidi Klum, Vanessa Hudgens and Hailey Baldwin in sheer looks at the 2017 MTV VMAs.

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards are setting up to be unalike any other years, with a mystery host and a fire line-up of nominees and performances.

The show airs this Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET with the pre-show starting at 8 p.m., so you can watch all the red carpet arrivals and see all the celebs in their finest shoes.

L-R: Carey Hart, Pink and Willow Sage on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV VMAs CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

You can catch all the action on MTV itself or stream it live at Mtv.com/live-tv by logging in with your cable provider. More footage will publish on MTV’s YouTube channel as well as through various online streaming services.

The big names on this year’s performance list include: Ariana Grande, Logic, Shawn Mendes and Nicki Minaj, who just released a new chart-topping album.

Cardi B makes all white look effortless at the MTV VMAs in a Christian Siriano pant suit and Elie Saab shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Nominees feature Cardi B (up for 10 Moon Men), Childish Gambino, Beyonce and hubby Jay-Z, and Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug, up for the prestigious Video of the Year Award.

MTV already announced that Jennifer Lopez will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, honoring the best in music and film. Previous recipients include David Bowie, The Beatles and Britney Spears, among others.

Jennifer Lopez at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

As the Video Vanguard honoree, J-Lo will perform a mix of all of her top hits and award-winning songs.