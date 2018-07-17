How to Watch the ESPYs Red Carpet Live Stream Free

Danica Patrick serves as the ESPYS first ever female host this year.

The ESPYs honor the best of the best in the world of sports, from plays to the biggest humanitarians. The 2018 ESPYs air Wednesday, July 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

The show airs from the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on ABC and will be simulcast on ESPN3 and the Watch ESPN app. You can also catch all the action through streaming apps like Hulu or DirectTV Now with your service provider.

The red carpet will stream live before the show on the ESPYs Twitter account so make sure to check out the sick kicks that athletes are sporting this year.

In a new move for the awards, Nascar driver Danica Patrick will host, making history as the first female ever to earn the job.

ESPY stands for Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly, making the awards show more than just who caught the most passes or scored the most points, though they do take that into account. The awards recognize the best athletes in addition to the experiences and the best all-around members of the community.

L-R: Lindsey Vonn, Russell Wilson and Elizabeth Olsen on the red carpet at the 2017 ESPY Awards. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock

The Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, a prestigious award named after basketball coach Jimmy Valvano who lost his life to cancer, goes this year to Jim Kelly. Kelly is a hall of fame quarterback who has been battling cancer repeatedly throughout the past five years.

Other important awards include the Arthur Ashe Courage Award which is going to the victims who spoke out against former gymnastics doctor Larry Nasser. The show is also honoring the three coaches who lost their lives in the Parkland school shooting earlier this year with the Best Coach Award.