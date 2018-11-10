Sign up for our newsletter today!

How to Watch the 2018 E! People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet Livestream

By Claudia Miller
People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet Arrivals
People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet Arrivals
People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet Arrivals
People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet Arrivals
In its first year on the network, the E! People’s Choice Awards is setting up to be a big night. The show airs Sunday, Nov. 11 at 9 p.m. on the networks of NBCUniversal, including E!, Bravo, SYFY, and USA Network.

They are making sure everyone is in on the action of the show, starting early with a two-hour red carpet event at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

The “Live From the Red Carpet” pre-show is set to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be hosted by network staples Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy.

The live show steams on E! with additional coverage on Twitter and the E! News app. The channel is partnering with Snapchat to bring all the arrivals on-the-go and even giving out an award via Snap.

A few award winners have already been announced, with Melissa McCarthy earning the People’s Icon Award for Hollywood and Victoria Beckham bringing in the Fashion Icon Award.

Social justice activist, Bryan Stevenson, is being awarded the People’s Champion Award, a recognition that goes to those who take action against discrimination, hate and bias, according to E!.

Nicki Minaj will open the show, with other performances including Rita Ora and John Legend. Big nominees, from 43 different categories, of the night include Black Panther and “Fifty Shades Freed” for the Movie of 2018, as well as Sandra Bullock and Scarlett Johansson for Female Movie Star of 2018.

The PCAs boasts being the only major awards show where fans control the vote and the winners, with the polls that closed in October.

The show airs at 9 p.m. on E! and partner networks.

