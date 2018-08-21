Normani Praises Nicki Minaj for VMAs Shoutout Post-Tiffany Haddish Diss

Fifth Harmony’s latest solo breakout act Normani has a powerful fan by way of rap megastar Nicki Minaj.

At last night’s MTV VMAs, Tiffany Haddish — while praising former Fifth Harmony frontrunner Camila Cabello — jokingly downplayed the current status of Camila Cabello’s four previous bandmates.

“Camila Cabello is nominated for five VMAs tonight. Five of ‘em! I’m super proud of her. So those of you watching at home, hi Fifth Harmony,” said Haddish. Little did she know that mere seconds later Minaj would come to rectify the situation while accepting her award for Best Hip-Hop Video for “Chun Li.”

“Don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani is that b*tch,” said Minaj, prompting an outpouring of love from Normani on social media.

“I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you. You perfect queen you! Thank you for lifting me up,” Normani tweeted. The singer continued to retweet messages from fans all praising Minaj’s approving words.

@NICKIMINAJ I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you 🙈✨💖 You perfect queen you! Thank you for lifting me up. God is real. Now y’all know I love me some Nickiiiiiiiiiiiiii. Congratulations on tonight!!! Proud of you always — Normani (@Normani) August 21, 2018

The “Barbie Dreams” rapper even held her stance this morning on her Queen Radio show on Apple Music’s Beats 1.

“Last night at the VMAs, I said Normani is that b*tch. Because she is. And I won’t allow anyone to disrespect a black woman in my f—ing face. I’ve had it with this s—,” she said.

Minaj’s descriptor for Normani may be questionable but she is not alone in her sentiments for the 22-year-old.

Just last week, the singer announced her first Puma campaign, in which she models the brand’s RS-0 sound sneakers exclusive to Foot Locker Europe.

No word on whether this is a long-term partnership between the sportswear company, and Normani but for the latter, it’s clearly only the beginning of what’s to come.

