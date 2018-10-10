Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jennifer Lopez Pops in Hot Pink and Soaring 5-Inch Heels at the AMAs

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
American Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 09 Oct 2018
2018 AMAs Red Carpet Arrivals
2018 AMAs Red Carpet Arrivals
2018 AMAs Red Carpet Arrivals
2018 AMAs Red Carpet Arrivals
View Gallery 50 Images

Jennifer Lopez knows a thing or two about working the red carpet.

As always, the 49-year-old made a splash at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles tonight as she stepped out in a hot pink gown that popped.

Jennifer Lopez, red carpet, amas, gown, jimmy choo, legs
J-Lo wearing a plunging hot pink cut-out gown.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “On the Floor” singer’s look of choice was a Georges Chakra dress from the label’s spring ’17 couture collection. The gown featured a plunging neckline and edgy slits at the bodice, with a black band cinching in her waist. The gown’s flowing skirt included a sultry thigh-high slit, allowing the star to show off her toned legs and footwear.

Jennifer Lopez, red carpet, amas, 2018,
Jennifer Lopez
CREDIT: Shutterstock

And the “Shades of Blue” actress’ Max platform sandals by Jimmy Choo were worth putting on display. The shoes, among her favorite silhouettes, feature a soaring stiletto heel and an ankle strap for support.

jennifer lopez, jimmy choo, sandals, red carpet, american music awards, celebrity style
J-Lo’s Jimmy Choo sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker selected a Jimmy Choo clutch as well, choosing a black bag with gold detailing that matched her jewelry. The star accessorized with a geometric bracelet and a pair of dangling earrings.

Lopez kept her beauty look simple. She wore her blond-brown locks in an updo and opted for a pale shade of lipstick, letting a smoky eye shine.

Click through the gallery to see more stars on the AMAs red carpet, including Taylor Swift, Halsey and Cardi B.

Want more?

Taylor Swift Looks Like a Fierce Disco Ball in Balmain — and More Stars on the AMAs Red Carpet

Ashlee Simpson & More Celebs Embrace Leggy Looks That Show Off Their Heels on the AMAs Red Carpet

The American Music Awards Looked Very Different 10 Years Ago

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad