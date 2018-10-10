Jennifer Lopez Pops in Hot Pink and Soaring 5-Inch Heels at the AMAs

Jennifer Lopez knows a thing or two about working the red carpet.
As always, the 49-year-old made a splash at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles tonight as she stepped out in a hot pink gown that popped.
The “On the Floor” singer’s look of choice was a Georges Chakra dress from the label’s spring ’17 couture collection. The gown featured a plunging neckline and edgy slits at the bodice, with a black band cinching in her waist. The gown’s flowing skirt included a sultry thigh-high slit, allowing the star to show off her toned legs and footwear.
And the “Shades of Blue” actress’ Max platform sandals by Jimmy Choo were worth putting on display. The shoes, among her favorite silhouettes, feature a soaring stiletto heel and an ankle strap for support.
The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker selected a Jimmy Choo clutch as well, choosing a black bag with gold detailing that matched her jewelry. The star accessorized with a geometric bracelet and a pair of dangling earrings.
Lopez kept her beauty look simple. She wore her blond-brown locks in an updo and opted for a pale shade of lipstick, letting a smoky eye shine.
