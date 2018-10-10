Jennifer Lopez Pops in Hot Pink and Soaring 5-Inch Heels at the AMAs

Jennifer Lopez knows a thing or two about working the red carpet.

As always, the 49-year-old made a splash at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles tonight as she stepped out in a hot pink gown that popped.

J-Lo wearing a plunging hot pink cut-out gown. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “On the Floor” singer’s look of choice was a Georges Chakra dress from the label’s spring ’17 couture collection. The gown featured a plunging neckline and edgy slits at the bodice, with a black band cinching in her waist. The gown’s flowing skirt included a sultry thigh-high slit, allowing the star to show off her toned legs and footwear.

Jennifer Lopez CREDIT: Shutterstock

And the “Shades of Blue” actress’ Max platform sandals by Jimmy Choo were worth putting on display. The shoes, among her favorite silhouettes, feature a soaring stiletto heel and an ankle strap for support.

J-Lo’s Jimmy Choo sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker selected a Jimmy Choo clutch as well, choosing a black bag with gold detailing that matched her jewelry. The star accessorized with a geometric bracelet and a pair of dangling earrings.

Lopez kept her beauty look simple. She wore her blond-brown locks in an updo and opted for a pale shade of lipstick, letting a smoky eye shine.

