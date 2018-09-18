Jenifer Lewis Wears Blinged-Out Nike to Emmys in Support of Colin Kaepernick

Amid a sea of gowns and tuxedos, Jenifer Lewis is making a powerful statement at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards tonight in a hoodie and sneakers.

The “Black-ish” star chose to wear a custom bedazzled hoodie from Nike as a way of showing her support for the brand and Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL quarterback who stars in The Swoosh’s new “Just Do It” campaign.

Jenifer Lewis: "I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality" #Emmys https://t.co/DApUrVDBlu pic.twitter.com/xuq0y1vJ5L — Variety (@Variety) September 17, 2018

As the man who started the controversial kneeling movement in protest of police brutality, Kaepernick has become a polarizing figure not just in sports but in politics, and the campaign generated mixed reactions.

“I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against police brutality,” Lewis told Variety. The actress added that she wanted to thank the athletic wear giant for “leading the resistance.”

“We need more of corporate America to stand up also,” she said. “These are not darkening times; these are awakening times, and we need to stand up.”

Asked what she would say to Kaepernick, Lewis said that she wanted to thank him for “being brave and courageous” and for “taking a knee.”

Fans on Twitter reacted positively to Lewis’ look, with many saying the star had won the night.

“‘What can I do? What can I do that’s meaningful?’ THAT is the question that we ALL need to be asking ourselves. Thank you @ JeniferLewis for using your platform in such a meaningful way,” one fan wrote.

"What can I do? What can I do that's meaningful?" THAT is the question that we ALL need to be asking ourselves. Thank you @JeniferLewis for using your platform in such a meaningful way! pic.twitter.com/zg6w11rAXw — talk2spirit (@talk2spirit) September 17, 2018

“I loved Jenifer Lewis before this and I love love love her even more now! She is everything,” another commented.

I loved Jenifer Lewis before this and I love love love her even more now! She is everything. — The Sassy Shrink (@SassyPsychiatry) September 17, 2018

