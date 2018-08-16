FN Platform Hands Out ‘Glass Slipper’ Awards for Best Booth Design

FN Platform officially wrapped up on Wednesday in Las Vegas after three days of action on and off the show floor.
To cap off the event, UBM footwear president Leslie Gallin celebrated six exhibitors with “Glass Slipper” awards for the best in booth design. The executive handed out glass slipper trophies and toasted executives with bottles of champagne.
The list of honorees is below:
Best New Exhibitor
Winner: Superlamb
Runner-up: Tip Toey Joey
Most Creative Use of Space
Winner: Allen Edmonds
Runner-up: Marc Nason Los Angeles
Most Innovative Use of Space
Winner: Vibram
Runner-up: Keen Uneekbot