FN Platform Hands Out ‘Glass Slipper’ Awards for Best Booth Design

By Katie Abel
FN Platform Booth Awards
Superlamb won the award for best new exhibitor.
CREDIT: Sofia Negron/Jenna Bascom Photog

FN Platform officially wrapped up on Wednesday in Las Vegas after three days of action on and off the show floor.

To cap off the event, UBM footwear president Leslie Gallin celebrated six exhibitors with “Glass Slipper” awards for the best in booth design. The executive handed out glass slipper trophies and toasted executives with bottles of champagne.

The list of honorees is below:

Best New Exhibitor

Winner: Superlamb

Runner-up: Tip Toey Joey

Most Creative Use of Space

Winner: Allen Edmonds

Runner-up: Marc Nason Los Angeles

Most Innovative Use of Space 

Winner: Vibram

Runner-up: Keen Uneekbot

Vibram won
CREDIT: Courtesy Image

