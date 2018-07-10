Drake, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Add Star Power as Serena Williams Conquers the Wimbledon Court

Drake cheering on Serena Williams during her most recent Wimbledon match.

With Serena Williams’ most recent Wimbledon match win, her sets have become the hottest ticket for guests and celebrities alike. Today’s crowd included Drake, Justin Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel.

Drake sported a green and yellow sweatshirt, black pants and white Nike Air Max 97 sneakers while sipping on a Pimm’s cup, the traditional drink of the tournament. The rapper looked proud to support his ex flame; he and Williams dated for a period in 2015 before her marriage to Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, in 2017.

Drake sipping on a Pimms Cup, the traditional drink of Wimbledon. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The tennis star herself is on fire, with today’s match serving (pun intended) as her 19th consecutive Wimbledon match win. Williams beat Italian player Camila Giorgi to move on to the women’s semifinals.

Meanwhile, Jessica Biel and hubby Justin Timberlake were all smiles in the Royal Box, seen just behind Williams’ set.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel cheering on Serena Williams during her most recent Wimbledon win. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel seen behind Serena Williams during her most recent Wimbledon win. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Timberlake demonstrated his continued support for British sports today on Twitter, announcing that he will show the England and Croatia World Cup semifinal before his concert in London tomorrow.

Williams posted a picture to Instagram last night of her serve and added text “Aim Higher.” Captioning it “Make this week greater than your last,” she seems to be taking her own advice.