Louisiana Mayor Bans City Recreation Programs From Buying Nike Products

From shoe burning to high praise, it’s safe to say that Nike’s “Just Do It” ad starring Colin Kaepernick has elicited mixed reactions. The campaign features an image of Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49er who began the controversial kneeling movement in protest of police brutality, with text reading, “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.”

While critics of the ads shared images of burning Nike goods to Twitter, an even more extreme negative reaction came from a republican mayor in Kenner, La., who banned the city’s booster clubs from purchasing Nike goods, The Times-Picayune reported on Sunday.

The mayor, Ben Zahn, sent a memorandum to the city’s recreation department asking that no one purchase items bearing The Swoosh’s logo.

“Effective immediately all purchases made by any booster club operating at any Kenner Recreation Facility for wearing apparel, shoes, athletic equipment and/or any athletic product must be approved by the Director of Parks and Recreation, or his designee,” the memo reads. “Under no circumstances will any Nike product or any product with the Nike logo be purchased for use or delivery at any City of Kenner Recreation Facility.”

Author and political strategist Donna Brazile, who calls Kenner her hometown, tweeted her disappointment over the policy, writing, “What’s on your Sunday menu? Disappointed in my beloved City of Kenner.”

What’s on your Sunday menu?

Disappointed in my beloved City of Kenner. pic.twitter.com/Rc2uP5Wcyl — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) September 9, 2018

City Councilman Gregory Carroll took to Facebook to voice his dissent, writing, “I was not made aware of this decision beforehand and it is in direct contradiction of what I stand for and what the City of Kenner should stand for. I am 100% AGAINST this decision.”

The Twitter universe at large also expressed their concern about the policy, with social media users saying that they would not be spending their dollars in Kenner.

My money won’t be spent in Kenner!! Believe Dat!! Hope and pray that parents pull their kids from these programs. — Sasha (@sashasays01) September 9, 2018

