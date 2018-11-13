Tod’s and Alessandro Dell’Acqua’s Collab Has Loafer-Like Heels & New Twists to Heritage Pieces

Italian luxury shoe-maker Tod’s is releasing its capsule collection with Alessandro Dell’Acqua next week, the first of its kind under the company’s new collaborative project series, Tod’s Factory.

Dell’Acqua, founder of high-fashion label No. 21 and creative director of Rochas, infused his contemporary aesthetic into the Tod’s assortment, which includes nine shoes and seven ready-to-wear pieces. The footwear encompasses moccasins, kitten heels and booties, which are offered in three colors: pink, black and brown.

A kitten heel from the Tod’s x Alessandro Dell’Acqua collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tod's

Each shoe features the brand’s textured pebble soles and are crafted in luxurious leather. A loafer-like heel is sister to a slingback kitten heel, while the moccasins boast a velvet bow embellishment. The boots feature a stretchy ankle opening, in tune with the popular sock-shoe trend.

To coincide with the launch, a special pop-up shop at the brand’s Madison Avenue (New York) and Rodeo Drive (Beverly Hills, Calif.) locations will feature the product on Nov. 20.

A lookbook image from the Tod’s x Alessandro Dell’Acqua collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tod's

The Tod’s Factory initiative will bring about collaborations with talents such as influencers and artists who are invited to put their spin on the label’s heritage pieces. It’s a strategy that other brands like Moncler’s Genius Project are dabbling with in an era focused on consumer engagement. Unlike Moncler’s series, which revealed all designers at once, Tod’s Factory will only unveil one partnership at a time.

