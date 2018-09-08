Monse Debuts Menswear for Spring 2019 — Complete With Socks and ‘Mandals’

Monse is known for its menswear (specifically, men’s shirting) inspired designs for women. But for the their spring 2019 collection, which showed in New York on Friday, designers and cofounders Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia showed actual menswear — a new category for the brand — and along with it a series of sandals that have a distinct “mandal” vibe to them.

A menswear look with sandals and socks from Monse. CREDIT: Rex

Incorporating actual menswear to menswear-inspired women’s clothing sounds complicated, but the design duo mixed the two seamlessly with a slight nautical theme that included rope motifs, chain-link prints and (of course) maritime stripes. There were still deconstructed men’s shirting styles in the shape of oversize shirt-dresses that fell to one shoulder, with exaggerated white cuffs and bold stripes, along with the one-shouldered dresses and tops that the brand is known for.

An embellished flat sandal at Monse – the women’s counterpart to the brand’s new menswear and mandals. CREDIT: Rex

Among the menswear, there was oversize raw denim, colorful stove pipe jeans (one pair in mustard yellow, another in navy and green), plenty of stripes (on shorts and knitwear) and even a colorful poncho and leggings (punctuated with black leather mandals, natch).

A men’s deconstructed striped knit with shorts, socks and sandals at Monse. CREDIT: Rex

Most of the men’s sandals (done in a simple black leather with two straps) were paired with navy socks that had a white rope motif on them, a trend also seen back at Paris and Milan Men’s Fashion Weeks, with some of the socks matching similar motifs found on the women’s dresses.

A menswear-inspired look from Monse. CREDIT: Rex

Want more?

Tory Burch Just Debuted the Most Weather-Friendly Shoe of New York Fashion Week

Everyone From Oprah to Kanye West to Annette de la Renta Showed Up to the Oscar de la Renta Spring 2019 Show

Elizabeth Olsen Is Chic in Blue and More Stars at the Kate Spade Spring 2019 Show