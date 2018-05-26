Check Out the New FN!

Top 6 Women’s Shoe Trends to Wear for Summer 2018 — Starting at $50

By Shannon Adducci
Shannon Adducci

Shannon Adducci

More Stories By Shannon

View All
zara summer 2018 shoe trends
Zara printed fabric slides
CREDIT: Courtesy

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer — and the official start to summer shoe season. These six trends (which include more than just sandals) are sure to be everywhere from May to Labor Day.

Block heels

Mid-to-low block heels are a welcome trend for anyone looking for something to wear literally morning to night, and Mansur Gavriel’s sunny ankle-strap version is the perfect pop of color.

mansur gavriel summer 2018 shoe trends
Mansur Gavriel ankle strap sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy
Buy: Mansur Gavriel sandal $395
Buy it

Gingham print

The quintessential summer print was everywhere for spring 2018 and made its way to shoes, too, with scarf ties and slide styles as the most popular iterations.

summer 2018 shoe trends guess sandal
Guess gingham wrap Allison sandal
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Guess Allison sandal $89
Buy it

The scarf wrap

Tying a scarf around your neck is one of the easiest ways to style an outfit, and the same philosophy applies to one’s feet. Zara’s version is an easy slide-in option, no elaborate tying necessary.

zara summer 2018 shoe trends
Zara printed fabric slides
CREDIT: Courtesy
Buy: Zara fabric slide $50
Buy it

Mule updates

There is no stopping the mule trend, which has continued on for spring 2018 in a variety of styles, from simple tone-on-tone leather options from brands like Mansur Gavriel to more woven versions from Cult Gaia (which just launched its footwear exclusively on Net-a-Porter).

cult gaia summer 2018 shoe trends
Cult Gaia Sage leather mule
CREDIT: Net-a-Porter
Buy: Cult Gaia sage mule $325
Buy it

Sculptural heels

A more complicated and sculpted heel looks best with a simplified upper, like these black leather mule sandals by Mango.

Mango summer 2018 shoe trends
Mango metal heel leather mules
CREDIT: Courtesy
Buy: Mango metal heel mule $120
Buy it

Raffia

Spring 2018 has plenty of natural, woven accessories, and these Sam Edelman black-and-white raffia sandals are like a chic straw bag for your feet.

sam edelman summer 2018 shoe trends
Sam Edelman Olisa raffia sandal
CREDIT: Nordstrom
Buy: Sam Edelman Olisa sandal $120
Buy it

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad