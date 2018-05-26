Top 6 Women’s Shoe Trends to Wear for Summer 2018 — Starting at $50

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer — and the official start to summer shoe season. These six trends (which include more than just sandals) are sure to be everywhere from May to Labor Day.

Block heels

Mid-to-low block heels are a welcome trend for anyone looking for something to wear literally morning to night, and Mansur Gavriel’s sunny ankle-strap version is the perfect pop of color.

Mansur Gavriel ankle strap sandal CREDIT: Courtesy

Gingham print

The quintessential summer print was everywhere for spring 2018 and made its way to shoes, too, with scarf ties and slide styles as the most popular iterations.

Guess gingham wrap Allison sandal CREDIT: Zappos

The scarf wrap

Tying a scarf around your neck is one of the easiest ways to style an outfit, and the same philosophy applies to one’s feet. Zara’s version is an easy slide-in option, no elaborate tying necessary.

Zara printed fabric slides CREDIT: Courtesy

Mule updates

There is no stopping the mule trend, which has continued on for spring 2018 in a variety of styles, from simple tone-on-tone leather options from brands like Mansur Gavriel to more woven versions from Cult Gaia (which just launched its footwear exclusively on Net-a-Porter).

Cult Gaia Sage leather mule CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

Sculptural heels

A more complicated and sculpted heel looks best with a simplified upper, like these black leather mule sandals by Mango.

Mango metal heel leather mules CREDIT: Courtesy

Raffia

Spring 2018 has plenty of natural, woven accessories, and these Sam Edelman black-and-white raffia sandals are like a chic straw bag for your feet.