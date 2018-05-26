Top 6 Women’s Shoe Trends to Wear for Summer 2018 — Starting at $50

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer — and the official start to summer shoe season. These six trends (which include more than just sandals) are sure to be everywhere from May to Labor Day.
Block heels
Mid-to-low block heels are a welcome trend for anyone looking for something to wear literally morning to night, and Mansur Gavriel’s sunny ankle-strap version is the perfect pop of color.
Gingham print
The quintessential summer print was everywhere for spring 2018 and made its way to shoes, too, with scarf ties and slide styles as the most popular iterations.
The scarf wrap
Tying a scarf around your neck is one of the easiest ways to style an outfit, and the same philosophy applies to one’s feet. Zara’s version is an easy slide-in option, no elaborate tying necessary.
Mule updates
There is no stopping the mule trend, which has continued on for spring 2018 in a variety of styles, from simple tone-on-tone leather options from brands like Mansur Gavriel to more woven versions from Cult Gaia (which just launched its footwear exclusively on Net-a-Porter).
Sculptural heels
A more complicated and sculpted heel looks best with a simplified upper, like these black leather mule sandals by Mango.
Raffia
Spring 2018 has plenty of natural, woven accessories, and these Sam Edelman black-and-white raffia sandals are like a chic straw bag for your feet.