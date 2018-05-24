Rihanna’s New Fenty Espadrilles Will Upgrade Your Summer Shoe Wardrobe

Following the success of her Savage x Fenty lingerie line, Rihanna is making her return to footwear with the launch of three slides that are bound to be a fashion-girl favorite all summer long.
The R&B star-slash-entrepreneur released her latest collection of Fenty Puma espadrilles — one in NYC-friendly black and two in tropical-island colorways — that blend the playful vibes of the beach with a high-fashion silhouette.
The versatile colors start with “Drizzle Bay,” a surprising matchup of aquamarine and cool gray, and “Sulphur Spring,” which expertly blends daffodil yellow with black and royal-blue notes. Rounding out the trio is a classic pair of all-black slip-ons that go effortlessly with almost any summer ensemble.
Each slide boasts a softly braided jute midsole, solid rubber outsole and the Puma name embroidered across the shoe’s sleek suede upper. A spin on the traditional espadrille, the new Fenty Puma women’s slides retail for $100 and drop today both online and at select Puma retailers worldwide.
The new releases are the latest addition to Rihanna’s growing fashion résumé, which includes her lingerie collection, Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, high-jewelry range with Swiss jeweler Chopard and an ultraglam collaboration with Manolo Blahnik.
Want more?
Rihanna Is Releasing the Most Outrageous Fenty x Puma Summer Sneaker Style
Rihanna’s Fiercest Met Gala Looks Through the Years
Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Lingerie Debut Is an Ode to Body Positivity