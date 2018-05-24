Rihanna’s New Fenty Espadrilles Will Upgrade Your Summer Shoe Wardrobe

Following the success of her Savage x Fenty lingerie line, Rihanna is making her return to footwear with the launch of three slides that are bound to be a fashion-girl favorite all summer long.

The R&B star-slash-entrepreneur released her latest collection of Fenty Puma espadrilles — one in NYC-friendly black and two in tropical-island colorways — that blend the playful vibes of the beach with a high-fashion silhouette.

Fenty Puma Women's Espadrilles in "Drizzle Bay." CREDIT: Puma

The versatile colors start with “Drizzle Bay,” a surprising matchup of aquamarine and cool gray, and “Sulphur Spring,” which expertly blends daffodil yellow with black and royal-blue notes. Rounding out the trio is a classic pair of all-black slip-ons that go effortlessly with almost any summer ensemble.

Fenty Puma Women's Espadrilles in black. CREDIT: Puma

Each slide boasts a softly braided jute midsole, solid rubber outsole and the Puma name embroidered across the shoe’s sleek suede upper. A spin on the traditional espadrille, the new Fenty Puma women’s slides retail for $100 and drop today both online and at select Puma retailers worldwide.

Fenty Puma Women's Espadrilles in "Sulphur Spring." CREDIT: Puma

The new releases are the latest addition to Rihanna’s growing fashion résumé, which includes her lingerie collection, Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, high-jewelry range with Swiss jeweler Chopard and an ultraglam collaboration with Manolo Blahnik.

