Shoe of the Week: Lifestride’s Saldana Floral-Print Pump Is Desk-to-Dinner Ready for Spring

LifeStride’s Saldana floral-print pump is a fitting combination of comfort and chic, making the shoes FN’s latest Shoe of the Week.

The d’Orsay kitten heels feature a navy canvas cotton base decked with green palm plants, while bright marigold-like flowers add a vivid yellow pop along the exterior. Meanwhile, its slip-on fit, Soft System technology and traction sole provide optimal desk-to-dinner cushioning.

Lifestride’s Saldana pump. CREDIT: Lucas Zarebinski

Lifestride, whose parent company is Caleres, Inc., is known for its inclusive footwear assortment with regard to extended sizes and widths, as well as its affordable pricing. The womenswear brand offers a range of styles including fashion boots in varying heights, dress shoes and casual options such as flats and wedge sandals.

The brand’s decision to incorporate florals for spring ’19 is right on trend with high-fashion labels including the likes of Tabitha Simmons and Alexander McQueen, which both played up flowers in their latest collections. Plus, offering the idea by way of an illustrative design lends it an exotic feel for a modern update — a vibe that is reminiscent of the Beverly Hills Hotel’s popular palm wallpaper.

More of Lifestride’s key shoes can be found on it’s e-commerce site, as well as at select retailers around the nation.

