These New Hunter Boots Are Lightweight and Affordably Priced

British bootmaker Hunter is taking it light and easy this summer with the launch of Play, a collection of colorful, lightweight rainboots with a younger point of view — and lower price points.

According to Alasdhair Willis, creative director, the collection was inspired by the company’s goal of encouraging consumers to get out and have some fun. “While our boots have always delivered a functional purpose, people often relate Hunter to a memory, an emotional experience or a chapter in their lives, whether that be a first festival, stomping through the mud with friends or kids jumping into a puddle,” said Willis.

Versatility also played a part in the design process. “We wanted to ensure the boot could be worn every day, whatever the weather,” said Willis. “As such, it needed to be lightweight. We envisage it being very much a city boot, but it is also easy to pack for trips or weekends away.”

While Hunter has a following among consumers of all ages, Play targets women 18–24. “We believe this is reflected in the new dynamic silhouette and color palette,” explained Willis. “We were keen to offer a boot to this audience at a more accessible price point. By simplifying the construction process (each pair is handcrafted from 10 individual pieces), we have also been able to introduce the boot at a starting price of $95.”

Although the boots are more affordably priced, they are made of natural rubber, which is soft and flexible. Features include a pull tab at the heel and a flatter platform sole, as well as cushioned insole and outsole.

Moving forward, the Play collection will be expanded. “We continue to add lightweight products into the mix, from packable outerwear to our foldable Tour boot,” noted Willis. The Play family will be expanded to include men’s for spring ’19, as well as extending the color offering. And men’s and women’s apparel and bags will also be added next year.

Available exclusively online, the collection is available for preorder today and includes the Original Play Short boot, retailing for $95, and the Original Play Tall, retailing for $110.

