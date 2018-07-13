The Internet Is Freaking Out About These High-Heeled Crocs

After Balenciaga made over Crocs, aka one of fashion’s most polarizing shoes, by giving them a sky-high platform, cheery colors and fun kitschy pins, the collaboration was, surprisingly, such a hit among the fashion set that the style sold out before it had even officially hit shelves. And while the clog is Crocs’ most famous (and most recognizable) silhouette (more than 300 million pairs of the classics have been sold since 2002), the brand actually boasts a roster of other styles, which came to light when a particular pair of heeled Crocs — the Cyprus V Heel — made the rounds on the internet this month, garnering nationwide attention today.

The heels, which longtime Crocs wearers have been wearing since 2015, come in three colorways (all black, gray and gray with an orchid purple footbed) and are available on Amazon for $80. Reviews are overwhelming positive, with one fan enthusing that they’re “the most comfortable and cushiony shoes ever!” Another says she “loves these freakin’ shoes.”

Crocs Cyprus V Heel CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

It makes sense, given how Crocs’ success lies in prioritizing comfort using its trademark lightweight foam Croslite cushion (which provides a mix of softness, rebound and cushion) or its newer revolutionary LiteRide foam (that’s 40 percent softer and 25 percent lighter compared with its classic). It was fitting, then, for the brand to apply its famous technology to a shoe that’s as physically demanding or as strenuous to wear as a pair of heels.

But the Twitterverse, of course, had some thoughts about the aesthetic. The reaction was swift, relentless and, as suspected, very much divided.

Who in their right mind thought that crocs and high heels should have shoe baby’s together to create some freaky heeled crocs. — Rachel Lauren Wield (@RLW__) July 13, 2018

I want those high heel crocs is that bad — ariana (@sydmylovee) July 1, 2018

In crimes against fashion news: Crocs now make a high heel version. 2018 is wild. #blasphemy #fashioncrime #whatishappening — Erica with a C (@EricawithaCblog) July 13, 2018

@EmilyEmilykayv fancy crocs! 😂 now this is a heel I can get behind https://t.co/ufFSywmbkz — Holly Simmons (@HSimmons2012) July 13, 2018

The Cyprus V Heel is sold out on the brand’s site, but other more flattering heel options are available, like the Leigh II ankle-strap wedges, the Isabella block heels with a braided strap or the Leigh-Ann wedges. Now that fashion is finally embracing comfort (see: the pervasive ugly dad sneaker trend or the Y/Project x Ugg boots), perhaps it’s only a matter of time before everyone will be on board with heeled Crocs.