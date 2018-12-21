The Best Places to Rent Holiday Party Outfits

The holiday season means endless themed activities, office parties and family gatherings. Unfortunately, that also means an outfit for every event on your calendar. But instead of turning to the pieces that you’ve worn all year or splurging on festive dresses that you’ll likely only wear a handful of times, the easiest (and most sustainable) solution to fix all your wardrobe dilemmas is to rent. That’s why we compiled a list of the best places to rent clothes for the holidays and beyond.

As the leader in clothing rentals, Rent the Runway allows consumers to browse thousands of styles from its collection of 300-plus brands and rent for a fraction of the retail price (rental prices range from $30 to $525). Clothing — which is organized by dresses, tops and skirts — can be filtered by occasion type, which makes it easy to meet the dress code for whatever event on your calendar (a backup size is free). You can rent without commitment (choose between four or eight days) or you can purchase a membership plan — the RTR Unlimited is a monthly subscription that allows you to borrow up to four pieces every month for $170.

Unlike Rent the Runway’s immense inventory, Style Lend has access to closets from its network of stylish women. Pick your designer piece and have it shipped to you within two to three days, keep it for a week and return with a prepaid shipping label. There’s also the option to lend clothing: Join the community and lend out pieces for profit.

Armarium falls on the higher end of the spectrum with luxury options that are straight off the runway like Jason Wu, Viktor & Rolf and Missoni. For that reason, prices skew more expensive (with an average of $400; exceptional styles can climb up to $900). Borrow by occasion (rent it for four days) and get styled by its roster of A-list stylists to guarantee a chic look.

Instead of borrowing one-off pieces, Le Tote works on a subscription model: Pay a flat monthly fee and receive a box, or “tote,” of items that are hand-selected to fit your style profile. You’re able to customize the tote before it ships by browsing Le Tote’s themed collections, which range from business casual clothes to holiday outfits. The number of items you borrow is contingent on the plan you purchase, but it starts at $79 a month (it’s $89 for maternity), and it goes up from there. And if you happen to fall in love with a piece, you can purchase it for keeps.

Armoire functions in much the same way as Le Tote: Pay $149 month, take a 3-minute style quiz, gain access to a curated wardrobe, pick four or more pieces and exchange for new ones whenever you want. Your wardrobe can be adjusted by occasion and dress codes as well — there are options for business formal, special events and date night.

Want more?

Rent the Runway Rolls Out Drop-Off Boxes in WeWork Office Spaces

What a $20 Million Investment From Alibaba’s Founders Could Mean for Rent the Runway

What to Wear to Your Office Holiday Party