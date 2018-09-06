Who Says the Pointy Pump Is Dead? Not Tom Ford.

For all of the sneakers that have walked the runways recently, both in collaboration with athletic brands like Nike, Reebok and Adidas, and as standalone stars of major fashion houses’ accessories collection (hello, Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton), they have never made an appearance on a Tom Ford runway — at least not in the women’s collections.

Kaia Gerber walking Tom Ford Spring 2019 in mauve pointy-toed pumps. CREDIT: Rex

The designer held strong for his spring ’19 show tonight in New York, and there was not a sneaker in sight — even for the guys. (The brand showed both its men’s and women’s collections together.)

Instead, there were pumps. And for Tom Ford, the pointier and the higher, the better (and there was not much more of either that they could get). Done in a delicate satin, the shoes matched many of the champagne-nude, black and violet-mauves looks, which were formfitting (per usual), but also flow-y and feminine. The pumps also had two delicate satin straps, one over the toe bed and one over the ankle and were punctuated with an exaggerated pointy toe capped in metal detailing.

A feathered coat with satin pumps on the runway. CREDIT: Rex

Among the menswear looks, which included much of the designer’s signature tailoring, this time only in browns, black and shades of white, shoes were kept to basic black leather dress shoes — no sneaker hybrids this time around.

A silk shantung suit with basic black dress shoes at Tom Ford. CREDIT: Rex

The collection, with its limited color palette and sleek but modest silhouettes, was a stark and muted contrast to Ford’s last show, which kicked off fall ’18’s eighties obsession with sequins, spandex and glitter galore.

