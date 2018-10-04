This Is What Nike, Yeezy & Balenciaga Sneakers Look Like Through X-Ray Vision

Ever wonder what it looks like inside of a sneaker? Well, online global fashion search platform Lyst teamed up with British artist and photographer Hugh Turvey to find out.

Using X-ray technology through xograms, a fusion of visible light and x-ray imagery, Turvey explored what lies beneath this year’s most popular sneakers.

According to Lyst, more than 3 million shoppers search for a pair of sneakers online every month and Nike’s Air VaporMax Flyknit and Balenciaga’s Triple S sneakers top the search list. With 638,853 and 1,084,390 hashtagged posts on Instagram, respectively, these top-sellers were worth looking into — literally.

In the Behind the Seams: Sneakers series, Lyst reported many details from the making of these hot styles.

For instance, the Nike VaporMax sole mold is made of over 39,000 components, which is more complex than a high-powered car engine, while the Balenciaga Triple S stands for triple sole and it takes molds from running, basketball and track and field shoes.

When it came to shoot the Gucci SEGA Flashtrek style, it was the most challenging due to its high-density materials.

Turvey said in the report, “I wasn’t expecting to see the level of detail as seen in the Gucci sneakers. You can see in the heel of the shoe small pins and a metal shank which are characteristic of traditional shoe construction and demonstrate another level of quality build that I just didn’t expect in a sneaker.”

Click through the gallery for more X-ray details on the Yeezy Desert Rat 500, the Fila Disruptor II and more.

Want more?

Women Are Going Crazy Over These Affordable Sneakers & Other Surprising Shoe Styles So Far This Year

Americans Are Willing to Spend More Money for Shoes Than Clothing, Says Study

Fall Must Buys: Men’s Sneakers for Every Budget