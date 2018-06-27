Top 5 Women’s Shoe Trends to Wear For Resort ’19

From Balmain’s palm-printed jacquard thigh-highs to Louis Vuitton’s new addition of the Archlight Sneaker, luxury labels are making shoe statements for the resort ’19 season. Here are the top women’s footwear trends seen so far.

Socks & Sandals

Kendall Jenner kicked off the socks with sandals trend last spring, and it’s looking like it is here to stay. Chloé’s ’70s-inspired collection, for instance, focused on chain-trimmed sandals, which were paired with white socks. The label’s logo socks also made an appearance with Chloé’s mules.

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White resort collection for women featured a mix of shoe styles where fluorescent green socks were at the forefront. They were seen paired with pvc-strap sandals, jellies and ankle-strap pumps.

Other labels accessorizing their key resort footwear looks with socks included Michael Kors, Gucci and Fendi.

PVC

The spring and summer trend of PVC and clear shoes continues into resort. Sophia Webster and Laurence Dacade have sprinkled the material in their collections, while Stella McCartney put the trend to the ultimate test by creating a full on PVC loafer.

Western & Slouch Boots

The Western trend lingers on for yet another season. After its yellow crocodile Western-inspired boots hit the runway for fall, Fendi has given the style a metallic update in silver and gold.

Slouch boots are also making its return as seen on Alberta Ferretti’s runway and in Givenchy and Preen’s cruise line.

Alberta Ferretti's resort '19 slouch boots. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Flatform

Designers are looking for an extra lift with major flatform and platform looks. Stella McCartney’s resort collection is filled with flatform booties, sneakers and sandals.

Moschino also gave its colorful combat boots more height with a cork platform for resort, while Coach took on a less dramatic approach on its glittered buckle loafers.

Moschino flatform boots seen on its resort '19 runway presentation. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Bows

Delpozo’s deconstructed bow mules sets the tone for this embellishment trend. Alexa Chung’s resort collection also included the popular look, featuring sandals with small and enlarged red leather bows.

Other labels such as Gucci and No. 21 have joined in on the bow treatment trend.