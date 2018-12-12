’80s, ’90s & ’00s Trends Top Google Fashion Searches of 2018

Google, aka our most trusted source for answers for nearly everything, has released its annual Year in Search for 2018. And as the No. 1 search engine in the world, the results, which are organized by country and by query, paint a pretty accurate reflection of where our interests and curiosities lie.

Not surprisingly, fashion searches in the U.S. were dominated by our nostalgia for all things ’80s, ’90s and ’00s. In footwear, that played out in the chunky retro-inspired “dad” sneaker that pervaded the street-style scene, the red carpet, the runways and even FN’s Achievement Awards (the Fila Disruptor II was crowned Shoe of the Year). Other trends in the fashion category included “grunge style,” “Meghan Markle,” “Harajuku fashion,” “hipster style” and “Kate Middleton.”

Fila Disruptor 2 CREDIT: Courtesy of Fila

Speaking of the royals, Meghan Markle, who had a phenomenal effect on retail sales, was the second most-searched person of the year, behind Demi Lovato. The Royal Wedding was also the most talked-about wedding of 2018 (Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ big day came in second). So it makes sense that Givenchy, the French luxury house behind the duchess’ wedding gown, ranked as one of the top 10 fashion brands in search.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their wedding at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Trendy fast-fashion label Fashion Nova topped the list of fashion brands, beating out Louis Vuitton, Versace, Givenchy, Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Dolce & Gabbana, Fashionphile, Dior and Moschino.

As for sports, Tristan Thompson, Shaun White, Lindsey Vonn, Le’Veon Bell and Kawhi Leonard appeared in the top five most-searched athletes, while Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers were this year’s most inquired-about sports teams.

View Google’s Year in Search list in full here.

