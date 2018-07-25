What Shoes to Wear With Skinny Jeans: Learn From the Hottest Celebs

The skinny jean: A wardrobe staple and sartorial chameleon, conforming to every curve of our lower halves while keeping everything in place. But with multiple washes, cuts and designs, they can also be a challenge to style, with even the most confident fashion girls often unsure about what top, accessories and (particularly) footwear to pair them with.

Taking a cue from some of the world’s chicest female icons, FN narrowed down the options. Here, the shoes that never go out of style with your favorite skinny jeans.

White sneakers

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley arrives at Los Angeles International Airport. CREDIT: Splash News

Dress it up: Opt for a chunky pair like Gigi Hadid’s go-to Naked Wolfe sneakers, which add depth and volume to a pin-straight ensemble.

Dress it down: Make like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (above) with brand favorites such as Nike’s classic Air Force 1s or Adidas’ signature Stan Smith shoes.

Flat mules

Alessandra Ambrosio meets up with a friend at the Brentwood Country Mart in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Dress it up: Choose texture — like cool-girl label Freda Salvador’s crocodile embossed mules — that can elevate any outfit, including ripped skinnies.

Dress it down: Go with Gucci’s luxury Princetown leather slipper, as worn by Alessandra Ambrosio, for an easy look that’s perfect for an afternoon on the town.

Pointed-toe pumps

Miranda Kerr at Narita International Airport. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Dress it up: Sparkle and shine in embellished shoes from trendy brands like SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker for a casual-on-top, classy-on-bottom ensemble.

Dress it down: Channel Miranda Kerr by donning a pair of pointed-toe pumps in a simple black patent finish to upgrade those airport-friendly jeans.

Over-the-knee boots

Dress it up: Take on the logomania trend with Gucci’s pre-fall ’18 Lisa thigh-high boots featuring the iconic GG Supreme print and a nearly 4-inch heel for an A-list look.

Dress it down: Step out in slouchy leather boots à la Hailey Baldwin to turn a lazy Sunday outfit into instant streetwear-chic style.

Strappy heels

Khloe Kardashian wears Olgana Paris sandals and launches Good American denim at The Grove in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Dress it up: Choose fur-lined asymmetrical heels with a subtly distressed skinny jean for a boudoir vibe that translates equally well on the streets.

Dress it down: Let the jeans do the work with barely-there strappy sandals that are minimalist in color and material, like Kim Kardashian’s Merah Vodianova sandals.

Athletic trainers

June 2016: Bella Hadid in New York wearing NikeLab Air Max 1 Royal sneakers. CREDIT: Splash.

Dress it up: Adidas by Stella McCartney, Tory Sport and ’90s-inspired Fila Disruptor sneakers offer a designer angle and functional purpose with trusty slim-fit pants.

Dress it down: Worn with skinny jeans or not, sneakers like the NikeLab Air Max 1 Royal (worn here by Bella Hadid) always offer a fashion-forward look that never sacrifices comfort.

Chunky booties

Gigi Hadid heading to the Tommy Hilfiger spring '18 show. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Dress it up: Slip on platform booties with skin-tight jeans rolled up at the ankle to give off a model off-duty effect that’s effortlessly grunge and sexy at the same time.

Dress it down: Slip on edgy combat boots that can easily transition from summer to winter with your favorite pair of skinnies.