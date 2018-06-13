London Fashion Week Men’s: The Best Shoe Collaborations

London Fashion Week Men’s has developed into a platform for experimental thinkers with a flair for pushing boundaries. Designers participating in the event are best known for challenging gender norms, pushing the sustainability agenda forward and embracing a collaborative spirit in the name of creativity.

Here, FN rounds up the best footwear collaborations spotted on the catwalk during the 3-day event.

Christopher Raeburn x Timberland

Christopher Raeburn is committed to using sustainability as “a creative coat of arms.” For spring, he teamed with Timberland to rework its logo in a modern way. He did so with cool black and white sneakers that featured the logo of the heritage brand under big Velcro straps and bright red laces tied around the shoes. “It was about deconstructing Timberland pieces from the ’80s using new materials like organic cotton and linen — and of course, amazing shoes which is very important,” the designer said backstage.

Daniel W. Fletcher x Christian Louboutin

It was a big season for up-and-coming designer Daniel W. Fletcher, who opened London Fashion Week Men’s with his debut catwalk show. Always known for his outspoken politicized nature, Fletcher chose to rework traditional men’s wear codes in a bid to express his frustrations with the complexities of running a business as a young creative. He did so by reworking classic suits and adding traditional oxford shoes to the mix, created in collaboration with Christian Louboutin. They came in classic beige and brown shades — a nod to business attire — and were made more modern with thick rubber soles accented with Louboutin’s signature red shade.

Cottweiler x Reebok x Teva

Buzzy sportswear label Cottweiler joined forces with Reebok yet again to create the sneakers for its spring 2019 range — a more serene collection filled with pastel shades and hippie prints. In the footwear department this calmer mood translated into yellow or pink-tinged sneakers with spiral-shaped rubber soles that were decorated with beads. When they weren’t wearing Reebok sneakers, models paired their cycling shorts and loose-fitted tanks with pared-back sandals, created in partnership with Teva and paired with bright colored nylon socks.

Kiko Kostadinov x Camper Lab

Kiko Kostadinov has teamed with Spanish footwear brand Camper on three chunky hybrid styles that pay tribute to the 1997 classic Camper Teix boot. Camper creative director Romain Kremer said he was drawn to Kostadinov’s innovative techy style. “What struck a chord with Kiko’s work was the architectural detail and his research into form and shape. It’s something that resonates with us as a brand, and that’s why we were interested to create something together,” he said. The shoes were presented with an installation at the brand’s Shoreditch store and went on to be stocked at Dover Street Market in London.

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy x Rokit

Charles Jeffrey explored athleisure for the first time. “I’m in a very good headspace at the moment, looking after myself properly. It’s the most I have ever looked after myself, and it put me in the kind of headspace that’s aligned with a younger self and a time when I felt a lot more free,” he said. He teamed up with longtime collaborator Rokit — the British shoemaker specializing in bespoke footwear — to create his own wonderfully eccentric version of running shoes. They came in multicolor leather, chunky Velcro stripes and wooden platforms.

