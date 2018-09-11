Western Boots Are Taking Over the Streets of New York During Fashion Week

The Western boot trend was more visible than ever during New York Fashion Week. Attendees from the past few days walked the streets in various designers, silhouettes and colors, proving that the shoe style is one of the most popular trends heading into fall.

While sky-high stilettos were once a go-to look for front-row guests, stacked-heel boots have become spring ’19 fashion week’s wardrobe essential.

Powder blue Western boots seen at NYFW. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Many guests were spotted headed to events wearing traditional versions of the Western boot, including Off-White’s design, which is detailed with traditional pull tabs, a pointed toe with metal cap and tonal stitching.

Others opted for elevated styles that ditched the classic cowgirl model and instead chose lace-up versions, statement-making colorways and sleeker shapes.

Patent leather Western-inspired lace-up booties. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Women paired the versatile shoe look with a variety of outfits such as jeans, flowing dresses and skirts.

Aside from the Western boot trend, other street-style stars went with sneakers for their footwear of choice. Louis Vuitton’s Archlight sneaker was seen on more than one occasion along with Balenciaga’s Triple S shoes.

Click through the gallery below to see more street-style looks featuring the Western boot trend and other popular styles at New York Fashion Week.

