5 Street Style Trends Spotted at Pitti Uomo in Florence

Dandy gentlemen have descended upon the Italian city of Florence for Pitti Immagine Uomo 94, which has been underway since Tuesday. As the menswear-focused event wraps its last day today, many major shoe trends have emerged from the slew of street-style looks. Here, FN takes a look at five trends spotted during the week.

Dad Sneakers

Dad sneakers were, unsurprisingly, represented at Pitti. One guest sported a pair from Acne Studios. The neutral-colored style was subtly color-blocked with gray and white, offering a minimal aesthetic.

Acne Studios CREDIT: Jason Jean

Socklike Shoes

Socklike shoes have made their mark in womenswear and menswear, from heels to sneakers. Pharrell x Adidas is a notable example, with BYW Ambition shoes popping up on the Italian streets. The bold yellow, red and green sneakers feature “Ambition” embroidered across the upper and a white contrasting sole.

Adidas x Pharrell BYW Ambition CREDIT: Jason Jean

Sandals with Socks

It’s not just the ladies that can enjoy the sandals-and-socks trend. One attendee at Pitti gave the look a ’90s twist with an allover Fila-branded outfit, featuring socks and slides.

Fila shoes. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Graf-feet-i

“Graf-feet-i” — or shoes with graffiti-like designs — were a clear phenomenon on the streets at London Fashion Week Men’s spring ’19 last week. Illustrated shoes also had a moment in Florence, with one attendee rocking Valentino’s leather Garavani sneakers. The low-top lace-ups had been hand-painted with a paint splatter detail and also featured color-blocking and pyramid studs.

Valentino shoes (self-painted). CREDIT: Jason Jean

Logo

As ’90s style continues to pervade fashion, logomania has seen a booming resurgence. At Pitti Uomo, even the most sophisticated silhouettes were treated to allover logos.

Gucci CREDIT: Jason Jean

Click through to see all the best shoes and looks from the Pitti Uomo.

