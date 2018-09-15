The Best Street Style Looks So Far from London Fashion Week

With New York Fashion Week at an end, the fashion world has set its sails for London. Shows for London Fashion week are under way this weekend and the streets are already overflowing with unique takes on trends and lots of shoe styles.

Street style looks from the spring ’19 season of London Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Fashion month signals the transition from summer into fall looks and LFW street style is demonstrating just that. Gone is the abundance of clean, white sneakers and sandals; instead, these looks are all about leather boots, chunky sneakers and then more boots.

Show attendees balanced pops of vibrant color with subdued shades of neutral and autumn tones. Blue suede booties with clear heels were worn with a forest-green jumpsuit and neon yellow accessories.

Nude booties were worn with orange avocado socks for a touch of personal character. That highlight of orange was a motif throughout the attendee’s whole look.

It seems that Londoners and foreign influencers alike are taking to trends from spring and summer seasons but putting spins on them.

One woman who was photographed following the pantless style that we saw on the likes of Ariana Grande and Hailey Baldwin throughout the summer.

The outfit was amplified, though, by darker accents on the sleeves and a tartan minibag – a mix of two trends that are on the come-up recently. She topped it off with a pair of chunky, embellished zip-up boots.

Street style looks from the spring ’19 season of London Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

