Chunky Sneakers, Sock Boots & Shiny Details Took Over the Streets at Oslo Fashion Week

It was the best of both worlds at Oslo Fashion Week, with this season’s crop of street-style stars opting for either a retro or futuristic footwear take on modern-day dressing. The shows ran Aug. 14-17.

Case in point: The dad shoe, for example, which continued to display its dominance in millennial wardrobes — particularly in the form of the Louis Vuitton Archlight sneaker, a celebrity-favorite shoe that has yet to show signs of deserting fashion’s finest. Influencer Laura Tønder paired the French luxury brand’s popular kicks and handbag with an oversize blazer belted at the waist, which was set over a pair of tartan-printed trousers for a contemporary monochromatic look.

Laura Tønder in Louis Vuitton. CREDIT: Jason Jean

The addition of shiny details to regular favorites from loafers to slip-ons also made for a statement on city sidewalks, proving flat shoes never go out of style — especially with the right finish. Guri Heli opted for Superga’s sporty-chic metallic slides, a radical upgrade from the sandals and flip-flops that seemed to be everywhere at last week’s Copenhagen Fashion Week.

Superga CREDIT: Jason Jean

Another runway staple-turned-fashionista requisite was the sock boot, with Gestuz, Celine and Gucci gracing the cobblestones of Norway’s capital. Journalist and stylist Janka Polliani was among the photographed, wearing Balenciaga’s ultrahyped knife boots, made popular with its sharply pointed toe, pull-on style and ice-pick heel.

Janka Polliani in Balenciaga. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Other trends that made it to Oslo’s spring ’19 sartorial affair were Western boots and satin mules, proving the country’s diverse style prowess.

