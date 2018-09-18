Maximalism Is All the Rage on the Streets of London Fashion Week

Playful, unconventional and always experimental, the sartorial statements made on London’s streets become even more vibrant during Fashion Week — and this season, which showed this past week, was no exception.

Heralding the collections of spring ’19 was a diverse crowd that championed a multitude of colors, textures and patterns, proving that maximalist dressing has hit a high note among the city’s seasoned fashionistas and next-gen influencers.

Tina Leung in Paul Andrew. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Case in point: Stylist Tina Leung, whose transformation into a golden girl was aided by Paul Andrew’s cylindrical-heeled metallic boots coupled with a pleated ankle-length number from Victoria Beckham’s ready-to-wear line. A velvety embroidered purse from Sanayi 313’s online atelier and Céline aviator sunglasses were the only black accents necessary to round out the fierce look.

But there were also more casual interpretations of the aesthetic, including the dad shoe. The thick-soled, oversized sneakers continued to find their way into wardrobes, with guests en route from show to show spotted in iterations by Balenciaga, Chloe and Swedish label Eytys. (Cue the expertly paired hues below.)

Eytys CREDIT: Jason Jean

And one of the most eye-catching pieces? A boot from Belgian fashion house A.F. Vandevorst, which extended just above the calf to deliver a retro-futuristic appearance with contrasting panels and multicolored lining that’s indicative of the style to come.

Estelle Chemouny in A.F. Vandevorst. CREDIT: Jason Jean

