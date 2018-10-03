While New York Was All-In on Retro Dad Shoes, Paris Bet on Futuristic Sneaks for Fashion Week

The trend that seems to never end, the dad shoe, remained rampant among showgoers at New York Fashion Week last month, which was generally unsurprising, given its rapid influx this past year. Balenciaga — whose Triple S sneaker has arguably reigned supreme — even released yet another father-forward interpretation just last week. But while the retro aesthetic clings on for the foreseeable future, Paris is forging ahead with futurism as its leading street-style look.

In New York, editors, buyers, influencers and the like gave Balenciaga a slight break, tapping in Gucci, Naked Wolfe and Chanel for an all-encompassing color spectrum. On the one end, Naked Wolfe’s bulky platforms made a sharp neutral statement in white-on-white. Conversely, Gucci’s flamboyant Flashtreks could serve as the infinity gauntlet themselves for Marvel’s Thanos character with its metallic color-blocking and gemstone embellishments.

Naked Wolfe. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Gucci Flashtrek sneakers. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Across the pond, while dadlike silhouettes still made cameos, the French metropolitan is advancing sneakerwear toward the next wave. Maison Margiela, Chloe and Louis Vuitton, for example, provided clear takes on futuristic footwear.

Margiela’s Silver Chunky Sneaker featured a luminescent upper, a typical signifying material for ultramodern style. Meanwhile, Chloé’s Sonnie trainers comprised interlocking web straps, evoking a subtle space boot moment.

Chloe. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Louis Vuitton CREDIT: Jason Jean

Take in more of this season's New York street style by clicking through the gallery and browse the best ensembles to hit Paris here.

