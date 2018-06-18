Street Style at Milan Fashion Week Men’s Spring ’19 Was All About White Sneakers

The fashion circuit has made its way to Italy, where Milan Fashion Week Men’s spring ’19 is underway. As the week concludes tomorrow, the guys on the streets are prepped for summer by pulling out their white kicks to complement their equally fresh looks.

Numero 21 provided one of the crisp white pairs combing the streets this edition. The label’s Billy sneakers, which currently retail for $665, come in a leather and “tech fabric” (according to Numero 21’s e-commerce site) and bicolor laces. Bronze hits on the toe box and heel counter add some metallic sheen.

Numero 21 CREDIT: Jason Jean

Dolce & Gabbana also cut through the sea of colorful styles and dress shoes with at least two white versions finishing off looks. One guest opted for the Italian house’s Nappa leather sneakers, retailing for $475. The sneakers are offered in leather, and feature a color-blocking along the upper as well as a branded tongue and midsole.

Dolce and Gabbana CREDIT: Jason Jean

One of the most avant-garde shoes of the week went out to the Puma xHan Kjøbenhavn collaboration. The sneakers were inspired by Scandinavian design and give off a futuristic feel complete with buckle straps along the midfoot and forefoot. They’re available now for $150 as a part of Han Kjøbenhavn’s second collection with the sportswear giant.

Puma x HAN KJØBENHAVN CREDIT: Jason Jean

See more of the best white sneakers on the streets of Milan by clicking through the gallery.

Want more?

5 Street Style Trends Spotted at Pitti Uomo in Florence

Graffiti or Graf-Feet-I? Illustrated Shoes Are Top Street-Style Trend at London Fashion Week Men’s Spring ’19

Sydney Fashion Week’s Street Style Stars Are Pretty in Pink — Signaling a Return to Femininity