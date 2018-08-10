Street Style at Copenhagen Fashion Week Signals the Rise of Havaianas

Copenhagen Fashion Week attendees took the beach to the streets for the spring ’19 shows which are wrapping up today. Breezy and free-flowing style set the tone for the coolest looks, which overwhelmingly showed a trend toward sandals and flip-flops — especially from Havaianas.

As to why the Danish capital has an affinity for the Brazilian brand has yet to be determined, but what is clear is that Havaianas are the shoes to get now.

Amanda Collin in Havaianas CREDIT: Jason Jean

Amanda Collins’ bedroom-inspired attired featured a nude pair of the brand’s flip-flops in a khaki hue. The neutral option was a seamless choice with her leopard pants and pajama-style top, while pink shades provided a retro effect.

Cecilie Thorsmark in Havaianas CREDIT: Jason Jean

Also sporting a PJ-like suit was Cecilie Thorsmark whose matching long-sleeved top and bottoms featured oversized blooming florals. She chose a simple pair of black sandals featuring a pop of green to complement the leaves in her attire.

Emili Sindlev in Havaianas CREDIT: Jason Jean

Bringing it back to a sunny, sandy mindset was Emili Sindlev who wore bright yellow Havaianas with a loose-fitting paisley-printed shirt. The white foot straps of the shoes pulled it all together with the coordinating white maxi skirt.

See more sandals and other street style looks from Copenhagen by clicking through the gallery.

Want more?

5 Street Style Trends Spotted at Pitti Uomo in Florence

Top Shoes From Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring ’19: Louis Vuitton, Dior, Sacai and More

Sydney Fashion Week’s Street Style Stars Are Pretty in Pink — Signaling a Return to Femininity

Street Style Took a Cue From a ’70s Disco at Paris Fashion Week