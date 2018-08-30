Suiting Up For Fashion Week? Stockholm’s Street Style Stars Make the Case for Flats Over Heels

Stockholm Fashion Week spring 2019 finished its final leg today and suits were a common choice this season as editors, bloggers and stylists dipped to and from shows on the streets of Sweden. But the street style stars ditched the heels that would typically accompany such tailored looks, opting instead for an array of flats including slides and Mandal-inspired styles.

For Sabrina Meijer, it’s logical that she’d choose a sensible pair of shoes when shooting around the city on her moped. The blogger and photographer wore black Alexander Wang slides with her skirt suit, allowing the bejeweled design on the shoes to take the spotlight.

Sabrina Meijer in Alexander Wang slides. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Model Sara Johnson chose a fitted plaid pant suit that she paired with khaki-colored Marni sandals. The Mandal-reminiscent styles feature a crossover strap and slingback ankle strap with a sturdy base ready for running around and fulfilling a busy fashion week schedule.

Sara Johnson in Marni sandals. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Salem Indrias donned a checked blazer dress for her take on the suiting trend. She skipped the slides and sandals for a different variation of a flat-heeled shoe: a classic pair of white sneakers. Hitting on another popular movement, the blogger sported high-top Filas for a ’90s touch.

Salem Indrias in Fila sneakers. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Check out more of the best street style at Stockholm Fashion Week by clicking through the gallery of looks.

Want more?

Street Style at Copenhagen Fashion Week Signals the Rise of Havaianas

Street Style at Milan Fashion Week Men’s Spring ’19 Was All About White Sneakers

5 Street Style Trends Spotted at Pitti Uomo in Florence

Sydney Fashion Week’s Street Style Stars Are Pretty in Pink — Signaling a Return to Femininity