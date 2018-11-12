Yoox Launched a Shoe Collection Designed By Artificial Intelligence

Yoox has launched a capsule collection called 8 by Yoox. Released bi-annually, it features wardrobe basics for men and women across ready-to-wear and footwear.

But there’s a “Black Mirror”-worthy futuristic twist. The collection has been made with the help of artificial Intelligence or AI. The Yoox proprietary technology created algorithms from a combination of customer searches across its digital platforms alongside the social feeds from a panel of undisclosed influencers.

8 by Yoox fall ’19 women’s collection. CREDIT: YOOX

“We analyze data from multiple sources — social media, text search, image recognition and our own extensive insights into customer preferences that we have gained over 18 years,” Erik Ostling, director of Yoox Private Label told FN.

“The inputs of our analysis, in the form of a dynamic mood-board, are then passed on to the Yoox design team, who creatively interpret and transforms the data into a collection, that is desirable and functional.”

Ostling also revealed that in addition to being one of the most searched categories on the web, shoes are the bestselling verticals on Yoox.

So what’s on the footwear agenda for spring ’19? Collection hits include white knee-high boots and Perspex kitten-heeled pumps for women, espadrilles for men and and dad sneakers for both sexes.

As for the current season, analysis for womenswear has shown that ankle boots, kitten heels and ballet flats were amongst the most sought after categories, he said, set to become long-term trends over the fall season.

“Having identified the overall trend, our collection has been designed in the silhouettes, fabrics and heel height that we know our customers want, with a great focus on the quality of materials sourced,” he continued.

“We are always exploring the frontier between Human and Machine; it’s been part of our DNA since I invented Yoox in 1999,” said Federico Marchetti, founder and CEO of Yoox Net-a-Porter Group. “Today we are combining the latest artificial intelligence with the human spirit and creative talent of our design team. Technology is usually invisible to the customer; 8 by Yoox makes it desirable and tangible.”

So how does an AI powered collection measure up in real life? Better ask Siri.