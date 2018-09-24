Sign up for our newsletter today!

This Was Milan Fashion Week’s Biggest Trend For Spring 2019

By Shannon Adducci
milan fashion week neon trend emporio armani spring 2019
Lime green looks at Emporio Armani during Milan Fashion Week's spring '19 showing.
CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

Pantone has yet to release its color palette for 2019, but come next month, we’re betting that one of them will include a highlighter hue.

A number of brands showed extreme neon looks at Milan Fashion Week, from head to toe, igniting the trend forecasting that blindingly bright colors will be the big trend for spring ’19.

Here are 10 brands that fueled the neon fire in Milan:

Versace

The brand was the talk of the town — for its Michael Kors acquisition rumors and sartorially for its clash course in printed dresses, jackets and stockings with neon block heels.

versace spring 2019 neon trend
A neon orange silk dress and matching sandals at Versace spring ’19.
CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock
versace spring 2019 neon trend
Highlighter yellow block heel sandals at Versace.
CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

Prada

Blame it on Miuccia:  The designer’s fall ’18 kicked off the trend back in February with a sporty, highlighter hued collection that was all over street style stars in Milan. There were also hints of the colors in the eclectic spring ’19 collection, though more sparingly used.

prada spring 2019 neon trend
Prada’s tie-dyed neon skirt with knee socks and Mary Janes.
CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

Giorgio Armani and Emporio Armani

Neon was all over the Armani brand — even the typically subdued Giorgio Armani collection. At Emporio, there was plenty of lime green, which paired with a cobalt blue.

emporio armani spring 2019 neon trend
Emporio Armani’s lime green looks from spring ’19.
CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock
giorgio armani spring 2019 neon trend
Giorgio Armani’s Pepto pink ensemble for spring ’19.
CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

Alexandre Birman

The Brazilian designer opted to show in Italy to debut its new Milan showroom, where there were plenty of orange, pink and lime green sandals and pool-friendly slides.

alexandre birman spring 2019 neon trend
Alexandre Birman’s neon pool slides for spring ’19.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Alexandre Birman

Moschino

Jeremy Scott’s spring ’19 collection told the narrative of a collection assembled on the fly, and he “drew” on everything with bright markers, including white pumps.

moschino spring 2019 neon trend
Scribbled pink at Moschino’s spring ’19 show.
CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

Santoni

The heritage footwear brand eschewed its usual browns for electric oranges and yellows.

santoni spring 2019 neon trend
An orange lace-up pump from Santoni spring ’19.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Santoni

Iceberg

The Italian heritage sportswear brand infused its many streetwear looks with pops of bright color.

iceberg spring 2019 neon trend
Neon accents at Iceberg spring ’19.
CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

Fila

For its first-ever runway show, the Italian sportswear brand introduced brightly colored anoraks (which it paired with heels instead of sneakers).

fila spring 2019 neon trend
A neon anorak at Fila spring ’19.
CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

Brognano

Giambattista Valli alum Nicola Brognano showed couture-like outerwear for spring ’19, including bright yellow PVC coats and tops.

brognano spring 2019 neon trend milan fashion week
A yellow PVC top at Brognano spring ’19.
CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

Annakiki

Emerging designer Anna Young had lots of on-trend neon at her spring ’19 showing, which she mixed to perfection.

annakiki spring 2019 milan fashion week neon trend
A mixture of neons at Annakiki spring ’19.
CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

Blumarine

Anna Molinari infused a dose of neon sportswear like sports bras, satin cargo pants and of-the-moment biker shorts into her spring ’19 collection.

blumarine spring 2019 neon trend milan fashion week
Sporty neon touches at Blumarine spring ’19.
CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock
daizy shely spring 2019 neon trend milan fashion week
Neon bike shorts backstage at Blumarine.
CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

Daizy Shely

Israeli designer Daizy Shely wasn’t shy about bringing highlighter hues into her spring ’19 collection.

daizy shely spring 2019 neon trend milan fashion week
Pink and orange neon in sequins and brocade at Daisy Shely spring ’19.
CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

