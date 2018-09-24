This Was Milan Fashion Week’s Biggest Trend For Spring 2019

Pantone has yet to release its color palette for 2019, but come next month, we’re betting that one of them will include a highlighter hue.
A number of brands showed extreme neon looks at Milan Fashion Week, from head to toe, igniting the trend forecasting that blindingly bright colors will be the big trend for spring ’19.
Here are 10 brands that fueled the neon fire in Milan:
Versace
The brand was the talk of the town — for its Michael Kors acquisition rumors and sartorially for its clash course in printed dresses, jackets and stockings with neon block heels.
Prada
Blame it on Miuccia: The designer’s fall ’18 kicked off the trend back in February with a sporty, highlighter hued collection that was all over street style stars in Milan. There were also hints of the colors in the eclectic spring ’19 collection, though more sparingly used.
Giorgio Armani and Emporio Armani
Neon was all over the Armani brand — even the typically subdued Giorgio Armani collection. At Emporio, there was plenty of lime green, which paired with a cobalt blue.
Alexandre Birman
The Brazilian designer opted to show in Italy to debut its new Milan showroom, where there were plenty of orange, pink and lime green sandals and pool-friendly slides.
Moschino
Jeremy Scott’s spring ’19 collection told the narrative of a collection assembled on the fly, and he “drew” on everything with bright markers, including white pumps.
Santoni
The heritage footwear brand eschewed its usual browns for electric oranges and yellows.
Iceberg
The Italian heritage sportswear brand infused its many streetwear looks with pops of bright color.
Fila
For its first-ever runway show, the Italian sportswear brand introduced brightly colored anoraks (which it paired with heels instead of sneakers).
Brognano
Giambattista Valli alum Nicola Brognano showed couture-like outerwear for spring ’19, including bright yellow PVC coats and tops.
Annakiki
Emerging designer Anna Young had lots of on-trend neon at her spring ’19 showing, which she mixed to perfection.
Blumarine
Anna Molinari infused a dose of neon sportswear like sports bras, satin cargo pants and of-the-moment biker shorts into her spring ’19 collection.
Daizy Shely
Israeli designer Daizy Shely wasn’t shy about bringing highlighter hues into her spring ’19 collection.