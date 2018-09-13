The Top 10 Shoes of New York Fashion Week Spring 2019

With New York Fashion Week officially wrapped, here are FN’s picks for the top 10 shoes of the spring ’19 season:

10. Carolina Herrera floral leather cut-out boots

For creative director Wes Gordon’s debut at the brand, Manolo Blahnik created sumptuous white suede under-the-knee boots with leather appliqué done in a cheerful and colorful floral motif.

Manolo Blahnik’s suede and leather appliqué floral boots for Carolina Herrera’s spring ’19 show. CREDIT: WWD/REX/Shutterstock

9. Michael Kors pony-hair zebra-striped boots

The designer’s spring ’19 collection had plenty of vacation-friendly motifs, from printed florals to ’60s brocades to abstract animal prints, done in a mix of neons and vintage colors. All were incorporated into footwear, including this pony-hair boot in black, white and neon green animallike stripe, which was paired with a zany flower print.

A pony-hair abstract zebra-print heeled boot mixed with a punchy floral pant at Michael Kors spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/REX/Shutterstock

8. Oscar de la Renta leather-wrap tasseled sandals

Designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia also had travel on the brain, and their flat sandals with vacation vibes were even paired with Oscar’s evening gowns. This black and white leather sandal had the best details: a cylindrical stacked heel, tassels on the leather ties and braided leather outlining the sole.

7. Rodarte bow-accented metallic booties

Laura and Kate Mulleavy brought their couture-level creations back from Paris to New York Fashion Week, and the result was even more heavenly than the last time, with endless layers of tulle and lace, elaborate floral headpieces and footwear with exaggerated bows.

Sharp metallic leather bows on an ankle bootie at Rodarte spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/REX/Shutterstock

6. Christian Cowan rhinestone cowgirl boots

The British designer paired up with Giuseppe Zanotti for the footwear in his spring ’19 collection, which included heels wrapped in fake gold watches, sandals trailing with feather plumes and these crystal studded boots with a Western motif, which was Cowan’s choice for show attendee Christina Aguilera. “She’d look major in that,” he told FN.

Crystal-studded Western-style boots by Giuseppe Zanotti for Christian Cowan’s spring ’19 show.

5. Marc Jacobs curled satin slingbacks

The designer ended NYFW on a gloriously high note, with ruffles, feathers and bows galore, plus a series of satin heels with a curled ribbon detail on the toe, which were paired with sparkly lurex stockings.

Curlicues on satin heels at Marc Jacobs spring ’19. CREDIT: Masato Onoda/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

4. Proenza Schouler scrunchie boots

Designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez also made a comeback from Paris Fashion Week, showing a spring ’19 collection that distilled their achingly cool aesthetic with acid wash denim, leather vests and these scrunchielike two-piece white leather boots.

Proenza Schouler’s leather scrunchie boots for spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/REX/Shutterstock

3. Paul Andrew shell wedges

The British designer showed a series of shell-accented shoes, including these wedge sandals, done with braided black leather on the forefoot and hand-applied inlaid abalone shell for an exquisite statement heel.

Stacked wedge sandals with inlaid abalone shell detailing, from Paul Andrew’s spring ’19 presentation. CREDIT: Sansho Scott/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

2. Prabal Gurung feather-heeled sandals

The global-minded designer showed the most colorful collection of NYFW, which included these yellow patent leather heeled sandals with feathers trailing the ankle, one of the happiest shoes of the week.

Bright yellow patent leather and feather accented sandals from Prabal Gurung’s globally minded spring ’19 show. CREDIT: Masato Onoda/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

1. Sies Marjan neon buckled sandals

Creative director Sander Lak (the CFDA’s most recent emerging-designer winner) showed some of the best footwear of NYFW in his color-saturated spring ’19 show (his fourth collection showing footwear for market), including this pair of neon orange sandals, which had multiple buckle details and a sized-down version of his signature curved pedestal heel.