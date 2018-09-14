5 Sneaker Styles That Stood Out at New York Fashion Week

Sneakers took a backseat at New York Fashion Week for spring ’19 this past week. Instead, many brands opted for statement-making heels, boots and sandals. However, a handful of designers stayed loyal to the sneaker, dropping a style or two onto their runways.

Coach 1941, most noticeably, focused on the sneaker in a utility-focused design. Featuring a boot-like silhouette, designer Stuart Vevers brought on fashion elements through fringe and metallic glitter material. Low-tops and slip-on styles were also spotted in the collection, seen in colorful leopard prints.

A close-up of Coach 1941’s sneaker boot for spring ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Tory Burch debuted a new sneaker/duck boot-inspired style that also focused on practicality. Seen in blue, green, orange and yellow, the weather-friendly high-tops were made in canvas and rubber.



Tory Burch’s weather-friendly sneakers.

For Ralph Lauren’s part, the designer celebrated 50 years with a runway collection that paid homage to his most iconic looks — and his shoes were not left out. While loafers, evening sandals and Western boots made their way down the runway, the sneaker also had its moment: Models wore colorful retro trainers, inspired by the ’90s.



Ralph Lauren spring ’19 sneakers.

Escada rounded out its collection with a bubblegum print sneaker bootie that didn’t go unnoticed. Complete with embroidered heart detailing, the sneaker, also seen in multicolors and white, were paired with flowing midi dresses.

Escada spring ’19 sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

As for Michael Kors, the designer showcased both men’s and women’s collections where sandals such as platforms, chunky espadrilles and thick-strapped mandals were prominent on both sides. However, a high-top basketball-inspired sneaker snuck into the catwalk, presenting a casual and comfortable aesthetic for spring.