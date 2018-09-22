Ferragamo’s Sculptural Sandals for Spring 2019 Are Straight From the Archives

Paul Andrew may have his own experience as a shoe designer, but when it comes to his job as women’s creative director of Salvatore Ferragamo, he can readily turn to more than 15,000 shoes in the Italian fashion house’s archives.

Green suede sandals resurfaced from Salvatore Ferragamo’s archives for its spring ’19 show. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

Andrew dipped into those archives for the spring ’19 women’s collection, which he showed alongside men’s creative director Guillaume Meiland’s collection Saturday during Milan Fashion Week.

The results were staggering. Andrew showed a collection of sandals with sculptural platforms made from wood and cork, with a variety of quirky, unexpected shapes and dramatic heights.

A platform mule with a sculptural heel from Salvatore Ferragamo’s spring ’19 show. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

A carved wooden heel with a purple woven leather clog-like upper at Salvatore Ferragamo spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

Andrew also showed a series of thong sandals with a dual platform that had with one layer of leather and and another made of cork mirroring each other. Though technically not flip flops (especially with a leather slingback strap on the upper that would diminish any slapping noise) the sandals seemed to confirm that spring ’19 will be a strong season for the silhouette.

A thong sandal with slingback and cork platform at Salvatore Ferragamo spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

Thong platform sandals at Salvatore Ferragamo’s spring ’19 show. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

In all, the footwear leaned towards the gravity defying, providing a dramatic punctuation mark on Andrew’s understated and quietly colored ready-to-wear pieces, which included suede handkerchief skirts and tailored separates in duchesse.