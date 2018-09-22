Philipp Plein Held a Michael Jackson-Themed Spring 2019 Runway Show

There may not have been an actual moonwalk, but Philipp Plein had almost everything else that was part of Michael Jackson’s style included in his spring ’19 show — which the German designer held Friday night during Milan Fashion Week.

After rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine opened the show with a performance (wearing a red, white, and blue American flag-themed jacket and pants), model Winnie Harlow walked out onto the runway with a pair of sky-high, crystal-studded and buckled thigh boots that set the tone for the night, which was over-the-top but nothing out of the ordinary for the ostentatious Plein.

Winnie Harlow in Philipp Plein. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

Set to an entire soundtrack of Michael Jackson’s songbook, including “Thriller,” “Black and White,” “Bad” and “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” the following looks riffed on the wardrobe and notable accessories that the immortalized singer wore during his career.

Crystal-embellished socks and leather loafers reminiscent of Michael Jackson’s “Billy Jean” at Philipp Plein spring ’19.

There was also an all-red ensemble that mimicked Jackson’s leather outfit that he wore in the “Thriller” video.

A red leather jacket and patent leather pants paired with spike-accented boots at Philipp Plein.

Another look paired a graphic hoodie with multiple leather belts, knuckle rings, a buckled arm sleeve and thigh-high buckled boots in black crystals – all accessories that played on Jackson’s tough-guy look from his “Bad” video.

Thigh-high black crystal and buckle boots at Philipp Plein.

Models also included the dance duo Teo and Ayo, who went down the runway doing some of Jackson’s signature moves.

Dancers Teo and Ayo on the runway at Philipp Plein.

There was even a crystal-studded glove a là “Billy Jean.”

A “Billy Jean” glove at Philipp Plein.

A model busting a Michael Jackson move on the runway at Philipp Plein in crystal studded ankle boots.

The homage was executed through Plein’s specific aesthetic of crystal-studded accessories, mixed with tough details like buckles, studs and black leather.

Crystal studded and buckled Chelsea boots at Philipp Plein spring ’19.