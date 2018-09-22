Philipp Plein Held a Michael Jackson-Themed Spring 2019 Runway Show

There may not have been an actual moonwalk, but Philipp Plein had almost everything else that was part of Michael Jackson’s style included in his spring ’19 show — which the German designer held Friday night during Milan Fashion Week.
After rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine opened the show with a performance (wearing a red, white, and blue American flag-themed jacket and pants), model Winnie Harlow walked out onto the runway with a pair of sky-high, crystal-studded and buckled thigh boots that set the tone for the night, which was over-the-top but nothing out of the ordinary for the ostentatious Plein.
Set to an entire soundtrack of Michael Jackson’s songbook, including “Thriller,” “Black and White,” “Bad” and “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” the following looks riffed on the wardrobe and notable accessories that the immortalized singer wore during his career.
There was also an all-red ensemble that mimicked Jackson’s leather outfit that he wore in the “Thriller” video.
Another look paired a graphic hoodie with multiple leather belts, knuckle rings, a buckled arm sleeve and thigh-high buckled boots in black crystals – all accessories that played on Jackson’s tough-guy look from his “Bad” video.
Models also included the dance duo Teo and Ayo, who went down the runway doing some of Jackson’s signature moves.
There was even a crystal-studded glove a là “Billy Jean.”
The homage was executed through Plein’s specific aesthetic of crystal-studded accessories, mixed with tough details like buckles, studs and black leather.