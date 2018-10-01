Vivienne Westwood’s Spring 2019 Show Had Bodybuilders in Platforms and Skateboarders in Kitten Heels

One can always rely on Vivenne Westwood to put on a good show (and show some crazy platform shoes), but there was even more movement at the spring ’19 event on Saturday at Paris Fashion Week.

The namesake designer and her creative director (and husband) Andrea Kronthaler held the show in Garage Amelot in the city’s Marais neighborhood, the same venue where Virgil Abloh held his Off-White spring ’19 show on Thursday and the perfect venue for the duo’s action-packed runway, which included male bodybuilders in platforms, skateboarders in kitten heels and gender neutral clothing, scooters and even a model wearing a chair as a hat.

Inside the cement space (an actual garage), various models walked, scooted and skateboarded around a paper art installation in the center of the room.

Models walked and skateboarded the Vivienne Westwood spring ’19 show. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

There were Westwood’s usual platforms, done this time with a tulle accent on the ankles to accent the sky-high sandals or basic black leather ankle boots.

Tulle-accented platform sandals at Vivienne Westwood spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

Tulle covered platform boots at Vivienne Westwood. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

Male bodybuilders also walked out in platforms, wearing only the shoes and underwear (the show notes explained that Kronthaler was introducing a line of underwear designed by friend Yasmine Eslami).

A male bodybuilder in pink underwear and matching tulle-accented floral-print platforms at Vivienne Westwood spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

The bodybuilders certainly weren’t the first examples of gender-bending from Vivienne Westwood, and Kronthaler also sent out a skateboard in kitten heel mules and a tunic-like dress to show a more subtle, nuanced view of genderless dressing.

A skateboarding model in a dress-like tunic and kitten heel mules at Vivienne Westwood spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

See more styles on the runway at Vivienne Westwood’s spring ’19 show.