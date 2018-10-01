Stella McCartney is Making Ballet Flats Cool Again For Spring 2019

Leave it to Stella McCartney to find the unexpected in the most seemingly mundane or passé of things, throw it together and make it cool again.

That’s just what the British designer did with the ballet flat in her spring ’19 collection, which the British designer showed Monday morning during Paris Fashion Week at the Opera Garnier.

Oversized chiffon coordinating separates with ballet flats at Stella McCartney spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

The soft leather flats were relatively simple, done in black, white and metallic satin with a dainty tie accented in a delicate metal chain across the upper, and also shown in a white or neutral woven leather. But what made them so cool and fresh was the way they were styled with an assemblage of thoroughly modern silhouettes.

A printed one piece with a biker short silhouette, paired with woven leather ballet flats at Stella McCartney spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

Kaia Gerber in an acid wash denim jumpsuit at Stella McCartney spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

There was a series of sleeveless onesies, done in printed florals and with a biker short silhouette, which gave the ballet flat a sporty — not dancerly — vibe.

Close-up of the satin ballet flat that Stella McCartney showed at her spring ’19 show in Paris. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

McCartney also showed the flats with a variety of separates, many done in the relaxed silhouettes that she has become known for in the past few years. There was a diaphanous tiered-chiffon dress in a mint green floral print, shown with a printed flat. There were menswear trousers, paired with a floral bodysuit, and even tie-dye and bleached-denim pieces that added to the breeziness of the collection.

A printed top and relaxed trousers with ballet flats at Stella McCartney spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

A tie-dyed tee and lacy shorts with ballet flats at Stella McCartney spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

Of course, there were also sneakers, but they were relegated to menswear only, which showed alongside the womenswear. They weren’t the vegan Stan Smith that the designer recently debuted with Adidas, but the athletic shoes were still all white, with the addition of a grooved rubber toe cap.

A tie-dyed and acid washed denim menswear look with white sneakers at Stella McCartney spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

White men’s sneakers with grooved rubber toe caps at Stella McCartney spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

