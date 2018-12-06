5 Ways to Wear Pantone’s 2019 Color of the Year

Neon may have been the buzziest color trend on the spring ’19 runways, but there’s a softer shade that Pantone is betting on for next year.

The color purveyor just announced that its Color of the Year for 2019 is Living Coral, and while it may not be as loud as neon, the hue has already showed up in the brand’s Fashion Color Trend Report, released in September during New York Fashion Week’s spring ’19 shows.

As Pantone defines it, the shade (known as Pantone 16-1546) is “an affable and animating shade whose golden undertone gives it a softer edge.” And while it may be easier to wear than, say, a neon lime green or highlighter yellow, it’s still more challenging than black or any other neutrals. Herewith, five tips on how to wear spring’s prettiest color.

On your feet — and lips

Aside from the stunning views of a tropical beach, complete with real sand and surf, Chanel’s spring ’19 runway show also featured the most perfect lip color for the season. It pairs well with the brand’s easy PVC slide sandals.

A coral look on the runway beach at Chanel’s spring ’19 show during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Coral lips at Chanel. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Coral PVC slide sandals on the Chanel beach for spring ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Chanel’s Rouge Allure lipstick in La Favorite. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

At the beach

The optimistic hue is a no-brainer for vacation mode, whether it’s on a flip-flop, bikini or cover-up.

A coral bikini top on Bella Hadid at Prabal Gurung’s spring ’19 runway show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A hot-pink-and-coral bikini from Emilio Pucci is a no-brainer for the beach. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

A coral Havaianas flip-flop. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

With a statement pump

The easiest way for shoe lovers to add Living Coral to their wardrobes is with a quick and easy pump that can add a pop of color to a neutral ensemble.

A coral pump from Christian Louboutin CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Sophia Webster’s Flamingo Pump with a coral-pink heel. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sophia Webster

In full monochrome

A coral-and-orange gingham look from Altuzarra’s spring ’19 runway. CREDIT: Shutterstock

An orange-coral dress and matching buckled sandals on the runway at Sies Marjan spring ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A taffeta coral dress at Prabal Gurung spring ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A silk one-shoulder dress from Haney. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Paired with feathers

If there’s any other spring ’19 trend that is as optimistic as Pantone’s Living Coral, it’s feathers. The accent was all over the spring runways, on mules (like those of the collaboration between Tabitha Simmons and Brock Collection), sporty sandals (at Valentino) and all manner of clothing. The two trends can easily be worn together, in one piece or incorporated separately into a look.

A dark coral dress and feather-accented sandals on the runway at Valentino spring ’10. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Gianvito Rossi’s feather-trimmed sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter