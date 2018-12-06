Sign up for our newsletter today!

5 Ways to Wear Pantone’s 2019 Color of the Year

By Shannon Adducci
pantone color of the year 2019 living coral christian louboutin
Christian Louboutin's Pigalle Follies satin pump in coral.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Neon may have been the buzziest color trend on the spring ’19 runways, but there’s a softer shade that Pantone is betting on for next year.

The color purveyor just announced that its Color of the Year for 2019 is Living Coral, and while it may not be as loud as neon, the hue has already showed up in the brand’s Fashion Color Trend Report, released in September during New York Fashion Week’s spring ’19 shows.

As Pantone defines it, the shade (known as Pantone 16-1546) is “an affable and animating shade whose golden undertone gives it a softer edge.” And while it may be easier to wear than, say, a neon lime green or highlighter yellow, it’s still more challenging than black or any other neutrals. Herewith, five tips on how to wear spring’s prettiest color.

On your feet — and lips

Aside from the stunning views of a tropical beach, complete with real sand and surf, Chanel’s spring ’19 runway show also featured the most perfect lip color for the season. It pairs well with the brand’s easy PVC slide sandals.

chanel spring 2019 beach pantone 2019 color of the year living coral
A coral look on the runway beach at Chanel’s spring ’19 show during Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
chanel spring 2019 pantone 2019 color of the year living coral beauty lipstick
Coral lips at Chanel.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
chanel spring 2019 pantone 2019 color of the year living coral
Coral PVC slide sandals on the Chanel beach for spring ’19.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Pantone 2019 color of the year chanel lipstick spring 2019
Chanel’s Rouge Allure lipstick in La Favorite.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Chanel Rouge Allure lipstick $37
Buy it

At the beach

The optimistic hue is a no-brainer for vacation mode, whether it’s on a flip-flop, bikini or cover-up.

pantone 2019 color of the year living coral bella hadid prabal gurung spring '19
A coral bikini top on Bella Hadid at Prabal Gurung’s spring ’19 runway show.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
pantone color of the year how to wear 2019 living coral
A hot-pink-and-coral bikini from Emilio Pucci is a no-brainer for the beach.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch
Buy: Emilio Pucci bikini $435
Buy it
pantone 2019 color of the year living coral havaianas flip flop
A coral Havaianas flip-flop.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Havaianas flip flop $24
Buy it

With a statement pump

The easiest way for shoe lovers to add Living Coral to their wardrobes is with a quick and easy pump that can add a pop of color to a neutral ensemble.

christian louboutin pantone 2019 color of the yar
A coral pump from Christian Louboutin.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter
Buy: Christian Louboutin pump $745
Buy it
pantone 2019 color of the year living coral sophia webster flamingo pump
Sophia Webster’s Flamingo Pump with a coral-pink heel.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sophia Webster
Buy: Sophia Webster pump $450
Buy it

In full monochrome

pantone 2019 living coral color of the year altuzarra runway
A coral-and-orange gingham look from Altuzarra’s spring ’19 runway.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
pantone 2019 color of the year sies marjan spring '19
An orange-coral dress and matching buckled sandals on the runway at Sies Marjan spring ’19.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
pantone 2019 color of the year living coral prabal gurung spring '19
A taffeta coral dress at Prabal Gurung spring ’19.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
pantone 2019 color of the year living coral haney dress farfetch
A silk one-shoulder dress from Haney.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch
Buy: Haney silk dress $595
Buy it

Paired with feathers

If there’s any other spring ’19 trend that is as optimistic as Pantone’s Living Coral, it’s feathers. The accent was all over the spring runways, on mules (like those of the collaboration between Tabitha Simmons and Brock Collection), sporty sandals (at Valentino) and all manner of clothing. The two trends can easily be worn together, in one piece or incorporated separately into a look.

pantone 2019 color of the year valentino spring 2019
A dark coral dress and feather-accented sandals on the runway at Valentino spring ’10.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
pantone 2019 color of the year living coral gianvito rossi
Gianvito Rossi’s feather-trimmed sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter
Buy: Gianvito Rossi feather sandal $498
Buy it
pantone 2019 living coral color of the year prada feathers
A feather-accented Prada skirt.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter
Buy: Prada feather skirt $834
Buy it

