5 Ways to Wear Pantone’s 2019 Color of the Year

Neon may have been the buzziest color trend on the spring ’19 runways, but there’s a softer shade that Pantone is betting on for next year.
The color purveyor just announced that its Color of the Year for 2019 is Living Coral, and while it may not be as loud as neon, the hue has already showed up in the brand’s Fashion Color Trend Report, released in September during New York Fashion Week’s spring ’19 shows.
As Pantone defines it, the shade (known as Pantone 16-1546) is “an affable and animating shade whose golden undertone gives it a softer edge.” And while it may be easier to wear than, say, a neon lime green or highlighter yellow, it’s still more challenging than black or any other neutrals. Herewith, five tips on how to wear spring’s prettiest color.
On your feet — and lips
Aside from the stunning views of a tropical beach, complete with real sand and surf, Chanel’s spring ’19 runway show also featured the most perfect lip color for the season. It pairs well with the brand’s easy PVC slide sandals.
At the beach
The optimistic hue is a no-brainer for vacation mode, whether it’s on a flip-flop, bikini or cover-up.
With a statement pump
The easiest way for shoe lovers to add Living Coral to their wardrobes is with a quick and easy pump that can add a pop of color to a neutral ensemble.
In full monochrome
Paired with feathers
If there’s any other spring ’19 trend that is as optimistic as Pantone’s Living Coral, it’s feathers. The accent was all over the spring runways, on mules (like those of the collaboration between Tabitha Simmons and Brock Collection), sporty sandals (at Valentino) and all manner of clothing. The two trends can easily be worn together, in one piece or incorporated separately into a look.